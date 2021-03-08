March 8, 2021

June Landry

By Submitted

Published 3:13 pm Monday, March 8, 2021

June 29, 1936 — March 6, 2021

June Landry, 84, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021, in her home with her loving husband and family by her side.

June was born June 29, 1936, in her Granger home, to the late John and Cleo (Laughman) Penrose. June was also preceded in death by son-in-law, Gary Sill; and siblings, John (Edith) Penrose, Gene (Anne) Penrose, Percy Penrose, Reitha (Richard) Taylor, and Patsy (John) Joyner.

In addition to her husband, Jack, June is survived by siblings, Leo Penrose and Donna Borem; their children, James Landry, Rebecca Sill (Keith Hodgson), Sally Foster (John Boepple), and Mary (Marc) Colletti; son-in-law, Dan Foster; grandchildren, Michelle (Jim Moulton) Sill, Ashley (Monty) Ort, Nathan (Tiffany) Foster, Brooke Foster, Scott (Vania) Gross, Madelyn Colletti, Jeremy Landry, Michael Landry, and LeeAnn Landry; great-grandchildren Averiegh Moulton, Fiona Moulton, Ryan Bailey, Kacy Reed, Jaxson Reed, Scarlett Foster, Trae Foster, Colton Gross, Austin Gross, Wesley Landry, Aubrey Landry, Haley Landry, Braxton Landry, Karly Landry, Emma Hutchings, and Ethan Hutchings.

June met her husband, Jack Landry, when they were both teenagers at River Park Church of Christ. They were married on Feb. 4, 1956, and together they recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary and 70 years together. Hawaii and Las Vegas were both June’s favorite destinations out of many travels. Jack and June loved to have large family gatherings and Christmas in their home. June spent as much time as possible with friends and family. She was feisty and fearless with a touch of grace. She was an impeccable quilter, crafter and seamstress, which she enjoyed teaching all she could to her friends and family, to help her own legacy live forever. June has made something for everyone in her life, and spent many days at the grind to assure everyone opened a handmade gift. June has made the kind of impact on friends and family, that will be talked about for generations to come.

Family has requested a private celebration of life for June. Condolences for the family may be made at palmerfuneralhomes.com.

Print Article

News

Niles assisted living facility celebrates reopening after COVID-19 restrictions lifted

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 598,014 cases, 15,670 deaths

Berrien County

Niles man sentenced for armed robbery

Brandywine Education

Brandywine Middle/High School announces remote learning through Friday

Dowagiac

Honor Credit Union to host contact-free community shred day in Dowagiac

Buchanan

Buchanan High School has remote day due to teacher shortage

News

Niles Police Log: Feb. 26 – March 3

Education

Edwardsburg Public Schools closed due to staff absences

Cass County

Cassopolis man rescued from Saddlebag Lake

News

Niles graduate retiring after 50 years with American Airlines

Cass County

County health department announces 1,500 COVID-19 vaccine appointments for ages 65 and older

Business

Wounded Minnow owner reacts to proposal to extend curfew, community support amid pandemic

Cass County

Two sentenced through Cass County’s Adult Treatment Court

Dowagiac

New Dowagiac police officers ready to serve community

Dowagiac

Dowagiac city manager provides update to Rotary

Cass County

Dowagiac man heading back to jail

Berrien County

Berrien, Cass businesses awarded Michigan Small Business Survival grants

Education

Eastside Connections seventh, eighth graders finish Black History Month virtual museum

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township installs dry hydrants

Education

EPS foundation awards physical education teacher $2,500

Cass County

Cass County Board of Commissioners to return to in-person meetings

Giving

Niles Service League’s annual Bundle-A-Buddy fundraiser kicks off on Monday

Buchanan

One Buchanan to host free online mental health forum on COVID-19 isolation, depression

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass counties report new COVID-19 deaths