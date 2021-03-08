March 8, 2021

Gary John Sill

By Submitted

Published 3:08 pm Monday, March 8, 2021

June 28, 1958 — March 5, 2021

“Nothing fancy, just a few cocktails”

Gary John Sill, 62, passed away in his home on Friday, March 5, 2021.

Gary was born on June 28, 1958, in Pensacola, Florida to John and Elsie (Richez) Sill. Gary’s mother, Elsie, has preceded him in death.

Gary is survived by his daughters, Michelle (Jim Moulton) Sill, and Ashley (Monty) Ort; grandchildren, Averiegh and Fiona Moulton; sister, Karen (Keith) Smith; nephew, Kyle (Jade) Smith; niece, Kayla Smith; the mother of his children, Becky Sill; and his significant other, Deb Schacht.

Visitation will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Palmer Funeral Home, Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend. A Memorial Service will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Funeral Home.

Condolences for the family may be made at palmerfuneralhomes.com.

