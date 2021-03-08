March 8, 2021

COLUMN: Déjà vu all over again

By Scott Novak

Published 2:44 pm Monday, March 8, 2021

It is starting to feel a bit like November all over again.

Local spikes in COVID-19 are forcing the cancellation or postponement of games and matches in boys and girls basketball and wrestling.

Teams are having to go into quarantine just a couple of weeks before the start of the state tournaments just as they did back in November for volleyball and football. Schools are having issues getting enough staff to be open. But this time, instead of COVID, most of their issues seem to be arising due to the reaction to the second-round of vaccines for their teachers.

It is all too familiar a scenario for me after what happened in March 2020 when winter sports were suspended during the tournament and eventually postponed altogether. I believe, just like last year, we will get through the state wrestling tournaments because they have testing available to them.

My concern is that we could end up pulling the rug out from under the boys and girls basketball teams, as well as the swimmers and divers. It would be the second straight year of doing that if this current trend does not reverse itself.

Unlike last March, when things were just starting to be closed down and the majority of the people in this state refused to wear masks, I hope we learned our lesson. I know the governor is relaxing some of the guidelines, but I pray that the people who said they would do anything to get their children to participate in high school sports do not let their guard down.

It is bad enough that I see our athletes, who threw a hissy fit about not being allowed to play sports, refuse to wear their masks properly. It has gotten so bad that the state is directing officials to enforce the wearing of them during games by either sending kids off the floor if they repeatedly refuse to keep them up, or in some instances, are giving technical fouls to those players.

Personally, I think that the policing of masks should start at the top athletic directors telling their coaches to make their players follow the rules. Coaches should then police their own teams by demanding that they wear the masks properly, or take them out of the game when they do not. If a coach does not keep his players within the rules, then assess him or her a technical foul. A couple of those during a game, which would force the coach to miss the next game, I think would go a long way to cleaning up the issue.

We are not that far away from getting to the finish line for winter sports. I know we can do it if we just stay the course and wear the masks properly and socially. If we can get through the next three or four weeks, then I know we can have a complete spring sports season because most of those have natural social distancing built-in.

We all need to pull together and make one last stand against COVID-19. The vaccines are rolling out, and people are getting them. Sports teams have done a pretty solid job of meeting the requirements, but now is not the time to let down our guard. One last push to the finish line, and we can put the awful memories of 2020 behind us.

Please do your part.

 

Scott Novak is sports editor for Leader Publications. He can be reached at scott.novak@leaderpub.com.

Print Article

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 598,014 cases, 15,670 deaths

Berrien County

Niles man sentenced for armed robbery

Brandywine Education

Brandywine Middle/High School announces remote learning through Friday

Dowagiac

Honor Credit Union to host contact-free community shred day in Dowagiac

Buchanan

Buchanan High School has remote day due to teacher shortage

News

Niles Police Log: Feb. 26 – March 3

Education

Edwardsburg Public Schools closed due to staff absences

Cass County

Cassopolis man rescued from Saddlebag Lake

News

Niles graduate retiring after 50 years with American Airlines

Cass County

County health department announces 1,500 COVID-19 vaccine appointments for ages 65 and older

Business

Wounded Minnow owner reacts to proposal to extend curfew, community support amid pandemic

Cass County

Two sentenced through Cass County’s Adult Treatment Court

Dowagiac

New Dowagiac police officers ready to serve community

Dowagiac

Dowagiac city manager provides update to Rotary

Cass County

Dowagiac man heading back to jail

Berrien County

Berrien, Cass businesses awarded Michigan Small Business Survival grants

Education

Eastside Connections seventh, eighth graders finish Black History Month virtual museum

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township installs dry hydrants

Education

EPS foundation awards physical education teacher $2,500

Cass County

Cass County Board of Commissioners to return to in-person meetings

Giving

Niles Service League’s annual Bundle-A-Buddy fundraiser kicks off on Monday

Buchanan

One Buchanan to host free online mental health forum on COVID-19 isolation, depression

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Berrien County

Berrien County courts to enter Phase Three of reopening