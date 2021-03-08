Brandywine Middle/High School announces remote learning through Friday

NILES — Brandywine Middle/High School students will be switching to remote learning through Friday, following student and staff quarantining due to potential COVID-19 exposure.

According to a letter sent to parents by district administration, school officials learned over the weekend that a student at the middle/high school had tested positive for COVID-19. Additionally, another student was identified as a probable case of the virus. These cases are in addition to cases reported last week, resulting in four positive and two probable cases over a three-day period. Due to close contact with those individuals, nearly one-third of the students at the school were in quarantine.

To “keep some continuity with instructional delivery,” the district opted to announce remote learning for middle and high school students from Tuesday through Friday, with in-person learning to resume Monday, March 12. All other buildings will operate on a normal schedule.

Middle and high school students who would like school-provided meals during this time should call (269) 683-4800 ext. 3208 before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Provided students are symptom-free and not in quarantine, they may still attend CTE classes, extracurricular activities and off-campus programs, with district transportation provided.