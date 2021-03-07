PHOTO GALLERY: Dowagiac wrestlers go 2-1 at home quad
DOWAGIAC — The Dowagiac wrestling team continues to prepare for the upcoming state tournament, which begins a week from Wednesday with the team format.
The individual state tournament will begin a week from Saturday.
The Chieftains defeated Watervliet 61-9 and Portage Central 63-17 on Saturday before falling to Wolverine Conference foe Paw Paw 46-30. It was the second loss of the year to the Red Wolves Dowagiac, which is now 14-4 overall.
