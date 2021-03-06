PHOTO GALLERY: Dowagiac snaps losing streak against Rangers

CASSOPOLIS – Visiting Dowagiac snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 55-45 win over Cassopolis Friday night.

The Chieftains exploded for 21 first-quarter points to take control of the game. The Rangers made a run at Dowagiac in the second and fourth quarters, but could never overcome the early deficit.

Dowagiac was led by Henry Weller’s game-high 27 points. Weller leads southwest Michigan in scoring at better than 18 points per game.

The Rangers, who lost for just the second time this season, were led by Davion Goins 14 points.