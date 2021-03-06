County health department announces 1,500 COVID-19 vaccine appointments for ages 65 and older

CASS COUNTY — The Van Buren/Cass Health Department announced the opening of 1,500 COVID-19 vaccine appointments for the week of March 8 to March 12 for Cass County residents aged 65 and older on Friday. The department encourages anyone who has not received their first dose of vaccine to call Cass County Council on Aging to schedule an appointment at (269) 445-8110.

Clinics will be held between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday next week.

Wednesday, March 10 at Southwestern Michigan College, 58900 Cherry Grove Rd., Dowagiac

Wednesday, March 10 at Edwardsburg Fire Department, 69910 M-62

Friday, March 12 at Southwestern Michigan College, 58900 Cherry Grove Rd., Dowagiac

All appointments for the week of March 8-12 are reserved for Cass County residents aged 65 and up only.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recently announced the following changes to the priority groups now eligible for vaccination beginning:

March 1, food processing and agricultural workers ( further defined here ).

March 8, individuals age 50 and older with medical conditions or disabilities .

March 8, caregiver family members and guardians who care for children with special health care needs.

March 22, any individual age 50 and older

“While we look forward to serving those 50 years of age and older soon, adults age 65 and older will remain our priority,” said deputy health officer Danielle Perske.