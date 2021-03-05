March 5, 2021

EPS foundation awards physical education teacher $2,500

By Sarah Culton

Published 10:19 am Friday, March 5, 2021

EDWARDSBURG — This winter, students at Eagle Lake Elementary School were able to trek through the snow and become explorers, thanks to a grant from the Edwardsburg Public Schools Foundation.

The EPS Foundation recently awarded a $2,500 grant to physical education teacher Amanda Wallick to fund a project titled “Winter Fun in Snow Shoes.” The grant allowed Wallick to purchase snowshoes and compasses for a five-week program that allowed students to learn about the benefits of snowshoeing, winter safety and protecting wildlife.

“I was very excited,” Wallick said of when she received the grant. “It was so exciting for me, and for the kids to be able to experience that.”

Wallick said the “Winter Fun in Snow Shoes” program built off of previous lessons she had taught students while still allowing them to learn something new.

“I wanted to give the students a new experience, help them enjoy exercise while being outside and have them learn something that they can use for the rest of their lives,” she said. “They learned how to do the different snowshoeing techniques. They learned how to read a compass. They learned how to problem solve when they are trying to make a map. They were able to use teamwork, and they learned about things like wildlife safety and weather safety to ensure that when they do play outside, they are fully prepared.”

According to Wallick, her students were as excited about the program as she was. She said the program, which was completed in late February, was a success.

“They loved it,” she said. “They just had a lot of fun being able to experience something new. Being able to see their reactions was awesome. I would say out of all the grades I teach at the building, only about five kids have snowshoed before, so being able to see their joy and their reaction the first time they tried it, being able to accomplish something they have never done before, was really cool.”

Wallick said she was grateful to the EPS Foundation for the grant and hopes to continue to be able to expose her students to new experiences and fun programs.

“My goal as a PE teacher is to give the kids these different opportunities,” she said. “It’s really cool to do all these different units that give each child their individual thing that they fall in love with. What was cool about the snowshoes is that it gave us another opportunity to do that.”

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Education

Eastside Connections seventh, eighth graders finish Black History Month virtual museum

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township installs dry hydrants

Education

EPS foundation awards physical education teacher $2,500

Cass County

Cass County Board of Commissioners to return to in-person meetings

Giving

Niles Service League’s annual Bundle-A-Buddy fundraiser kicks off on Monday

Buchanan

One Buchanan to host free online mental health forum on COVID-19 isolation, depression

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Berrien County

Berrien County courts to enter Phase Three of reopening

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department expands access to COVID-19 vaccination

Cassopolis

Cassopolis Municipal Complex wins AIA Southwest Michigan Merit Award

Dowagiac

Warrant issued for Dowagiac man accused of possession of child sexually abusive material

Cass County

COA, Dowagiac District Library partner to launch new book club

News

Niles Master Plan to seek initial approval

Dowagiac

City of Dowagiac reports untreated wastewater discharge

Berrien County

Region prepares for farm workers with new precautions

Berrien County

Michigan expanding access to safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan 591,753 cases, 15,563 deaths

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Feb. 24-28

Dowagiac

Dowagiac man arrested on meth charges

Business

Niles restaurants see regulars return as restrictions relax

Berrien County

United Way invites community to sponsor children to receive free books

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan 590,217 cases, 15,558 deaths

Berrien County

Niles Township Parks Board seeks public input at Wednesday hearing

Buchanan

Niles Scream Park seeks new nonprofit organizations