One Buchanan to host free online mental health forum on COVID-19 isolation, depression

BUCHANAN — One Buchanan, a local group committed to strengthening the city as a place of diversity and inclusion, will host part one of a mental health forum to discuss isolation and depression caused by the impact of COVID-19.

The free online event will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday on YouTube Live and Facebook Live. The event will be moderated by Harvey J. Burnett, Jr. who holds a Ph.D. in counseling psychology and a master’s of divinity from Andrews University and a bachelor’s of art in psychology from the University of Michigan-Dearborn. Three panelists will discuss the impact of the pandemic and offer solutions for residents to seek help now as well and to take heed of lessons learned during the pandemic to apply to the future.

To access the event on YouTube, visit: https://youtu.be/IKsLI9Kw_rg

To access the event of Facebook, visit: http://fb.me/e/1mJpA93rJ

Panelists include: