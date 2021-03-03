March 3, 2021

Dowagiac Police Log: Feb. 24-28

By Submitted

Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Wednesday, Feb. 24

10:56 a.m. — 200 block of S. Front, general assist

12:30 p.m. — 100 block of Sheldon, civil matter

12:33 p.m. — 900 block of Spruce, public peace

3 p.m. — Spruce/Wooden, traffic accident

3:37 p.m. — E. Division/Riverside, traffic stop

3:40 p.m. — Clyborn/Helena, traffic policing

3:45 p.m. — 58000 block of Cherry Grove, hit & run accident

10:19 p.m. — 400 block of Chestnut, obstructing justice

11:41 p.m. — 500 block of Vineyard Place, general non-criminal

11:45 p.m. — N. Lowe/Spruce, traffic stop

 

Thursday, Feb. 25

1:12 a.m. — 56000 block of Pokagon, alarm — unfounded

3:21 a.m. — 700 block of W. Prairie Ronde, alarm — unfounded

3:46 a.m. — S. Front/Commercial, winter parking

4 a.m. — 200 block of Johnson, civil matter

7:05 a.m. — 300 block of McCleary, general assist

8 a.m. — 200 block of Dewey, general assist

8:15 a.m. — 300 block of First, alarm — unfounded

8:26 a.m. — 700 block of W. Prairie Ronde, alarm — unfounded

9:50 a.m. — 800 block of Spruce, trespassing

9:56 a.m. — 500 block of Hill, general assist

10:15 a.m. — 900 block of Spruce, trespassing

12:40 p.m. — 56000 block of M-51 S., civil matter

2 p.m. — Dowagiac Police Department, general assist

5:20 p.m. — 300 block of E. Division, suspicious situation

7:37 p.m. — 200 block of E. High, civil matter

9:33 p.m. — N Front St/Cleveland, traffic stop

 

Friday, Feb. 26

8:30 a.m. — 58000 block Cherry Grove, general assist

8:30 a.m. — W. High/Maple, traffic stop

8:55 a.m. — 300 block W. Railroad, suspicious situation

9:30 a.m. — 300 block W. Railroad, assault

2:45 p.m. — W. Division/Orchard, traffic stop

3:25 p.m. — Oak/N. Front, traffic stop

3:25 p.m. — 300 block N. Lowe, civil matter

4 p.m. — 100 block Courtland, civil matter

4:20 p.m. — 100 block N. Front, general assist

4:30 p.m. — 200 block Cross, lost and found

5:20 p.m. — 400 block N. Front, general assist

7:30 p.m. — 400 block E. Railroad, assault

7:45 p.m. — W. Division/Commercial, traffic stop

9:10 p.m. — M-51/Sunset, traffic stop

9:20 p.m. — 200 block King, suspicious situation

9:30 p.m. — 600 block N. Front, traffic stop

11:10 p.m. — 100 block Park Place, suspicious situation

11:50 p.m. — 30000 block Middle Crossing, general assist

 

Saturday, Feb. 27

5:20 a.m. — 100 Block N. Front, weapon offense

6:45 a.m. — 500 Block Vineyard Place, larceny

10:10 a.m. — 900 Block Spruce, public peace

10:20 a.m. — M-51/Pokagon, traffic stop

10:45 a.m. — 500 Block Vineyard Place, larceny

11:35 a.m. — 400 Block Chestnut, motor vehicle theft

12:45 p.m. — 700 block N. Front, motor vehicle theft

1 p.m. — 200 block Oak, public peace

1:15 p.m. — 100 block King, suspicious situation

1:50 p.m. — 100 block W. Railroad, traffic accident

4:35 p.m.  500 block Riverside, assault

8:15 p.m. — 100 block N. Front, suspicious situation

10:20 p.m. — W. Prairie Ronde/Orchard, traffic stop

 

Sunday, Feb. 28

5:30 a.m. — 300 block Sherwood, suspicious situation

8:30 a.m. — 100 block E. Railroad, general assist

10:30 a.m. — Depot/Commercial, lost and found

12:55 p.m. — 500 block Riverside, alarm — unfounded

1:15 p.m. — 500 block Vineyard Place, general non-criminal

2:25 p.m. — 200 block Marion, civil matter

2:40 p.m. — 200 block Grove, general assist

4:30 p.m. — 500 block Vineyard Place, suspicious situation

5:20 p.m. — N. Paul/Whitney, traffic accident

8 p.m. — 100 block Mill, assault

8:20 p.m. — 100 block Park Place, trespassing

11:50 p.m. — 500 block Riverside, suspicious situation

