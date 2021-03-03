Daily Data: Thursday, March 4

GIRLS BASKETBALL

PLAINWELL 43, EDWARDSBURG 41

At Edwardsburg

PLAINWELL 43

Allie Hawkes 14, Maya Johnson 6, Lauren Vanderstelt 12, Vannessa Robinson 6, Lauren Vos 3, Grace Pettit 2. TOTALS: 12 16-20 43

EDWARDSBURG 41

Ella Castelucci 13, Paige Albright 2, Macey Laubach 5, Katie Schaible 13, Averie Markel 6, Haley Masten 2. TOTALS: 15 6-13 41

Plainwell 10 18 27 43

Edwardsburg 5 15 23 41

3-point baskets: Plainwell 3 (Hawkes 1, Johnson 1, Vos 1), Edwardsburg 5 (Markel 2, Schaible 2, Laubach 1). Total fouls: Plainwell 16, Edwardsburg 20. Varsity records: Plainwell 7-0, 7-0 Wolverine Conference; Edwardsburg 5-3, 5-2 Wolverine Conference

BOYS BASKETBALL

OTSEGO 53, DOWAGIAC 45

At Dowagiac

OTSEGO 53

Ashton Atwater 11, Jackson Richmond 0, Jon Reitenour 0, Tyler Norris 0, Jackson Dentler 21, Trae Knight 6, Jacob Zartman 0, Sam Bronkema 9, Cooper Smalldon 5, Aedin Allen 1. TOTALS: 18-13-23 53

DOWAGIAC 45

Will Goodrich 11, Ethan Hannapel 3, Cole Weller 4, Henry Weller 10, Keshawn Russell 6, Nate Judd 3, Stewart Smith 0, Michael Smith 0, Jordan Hardin 8. TOTALS: 15 11-14 45

Otsego 16 27 43 53

Dowagiac 5 14 29 45

3-point baskets: Otsego 4 (Dentler 3, Bronkema), Dowagiac 4 (Goodrich, Hannapel, C. Weller, H, Weller). Total fouls (fouled out): Otsego 20 (none), Dowagiac 22 (C. Weller). Technical fouls: Otsego (Knight), Dowagiac (C. Weller). Varsity records: Otsego 6-1, 6-1; Dowagiac 2-7, 1-5 Wolverine

WRESTLING

BRANDYWINE 66, BERRIEN SPRINGS 0

At Niles

103: Allison Lauri (BW) wins by forfeit; 112: Kaiden Rieth (BW) wins by forfeit; 119: Mattieu Veach (BW) p. Shane Guffey 4:23; 125: Drake Heath (BW) wins by forfeit; 130: Double forfeit 135: Double forfeit 140: Double forfeit 145: Kevin Roberts (BW) p. Josiah Ward 1:02; 152: Gage Hoskin (BW) p. Piper Bennett 0:23; 160: Hunter Heath (BW) wins by forfeit; 171: Gavin Schoff (BW) p. William Bravo-Matias 0:54; 189: Ivory McCullough (BW) p. Nick Gunn 1:08; 215: Philip McLaurin (BW) wins by forfeit; 285: Ben McKee (BW) wins by forfeit

BRANDYWINE 48, COLON 29

103: Allison Lauri (BW) wins by forfeit; 112: Kaiden Rieth (BW) wins by forfeit; 119: Drake Heath (BW) wins by forfeit; 125: Charles Wagner (CO) p. Mattieu Veach 3:39; 130: Double forfeit 135: Mason Blair (CO) wins by forfeit; 140: Jacob Bower (CO) wins by forfeit; 145: Caiden Carver (CO) t.f. Kevin Roberts 16-1; 152: Gage Hoskin (BW) wins by forfeit; 160: Hunter Heath (BW) wins by forfeit; 171: Gavin Schoff (BW) wins by forfeit; 189: Ivory McCullough (BW) wins by forfeit; 215: Philip McLaurin (BW) wins by forfeit; 285: Brandon Crawford, (CO) p. Ben McKee 3:36

BRANDYWINE 45, BUCHANAN 36

103: Allison Lauri (BW) wins by forfeit; 112: Kaiden Rieth (BW) wins by forfeit; 119: Drake Heath (BW) d. Hunter Weinberg 6-4; 125: Zach Weaver (BU) p. Mattieu Veach 3:13; 130: Frank Furst (BU) wins by forfeit; 135: Walker Barz (BU) wins by forfeit; 140: Rowan Hardin (BU) wins by forfeit; 145: Kevin Roberts (BW) p. Caleb Sweeney 4:00; 152: Jackson Starnes (BU) p. Gage Hoskin 1:22; 160: Hunter Heath (BW) p. Andrew Ruth 1:57) 171: Gavin Schoff (BW) p. Brayden Sebasty 1:03; 189: Ivory McCullough (BW) p. Alex Weinberg 0:21; 215: Philip McLaurin (BW) p. Dean Roberts 0:45; 285: Mason Colglazier (BU) p. Ben McKee 3:39

Varsity record: Brandywine 12-6, 3-1 BCS

BOWLING

Boys Results

NILES 27, BURR OAK 3

At Joey Armadillo’s

Baker Match 1

Niles 223, Burr Oak 148

Baker Match 2

Niles 218, Burr Oak 115

Regular Matches

Conner Weston 152; Trenton Phillips 213; Matt Mckeel 215; Preston Sharpe 215; Nathan Ryman 243; Gavin Mahar 85, 60, 145 series; Andrew Jackson 156, 141, 297 series