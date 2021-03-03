COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan 591,753 cases, 15,563 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Wednesday, Berrien County reported 10,715 COVID-19 cases and 223 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 3,626 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 59 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 4,720 cases and 85 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 9,919 30-day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 591,753 COVID-19 cases and 15,563 related deaths.