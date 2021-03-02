March 2, 2021

Niles Scream Park seeks new nonprofit organizations

By Submitted

Published 3:35 pm Tuesday, March 2, 2021

NILES — The Niles Scream Park, one of Michiana’s most popular autumn destinations, is currently seeking to recruit new community nonprofit groups to assist with putting the “care in scare.”

The Niles Scream Park is a nonprofit community project that uses approximately 150 to 200 volunteers per night to staff its various attractions. These volunteers represent over 65 Michiana area community and school organizations such as Boy Scout groups, church youth groups and booster groups for colleges and high schools. Since 1996, more than $2,000,000 has been donated to local and national nonprofit organizations, as well as the Niles Scream Park funded college scholarships for students at Niles, Cassopolis, Brandywine, Dowagiac and Edwardsburg high schools. The Niles Scream Park has often been called the “Mini United Way” as it continues to channel funds to assist other nonprofit groups in the community.

If a nonprofit organization in the community is seeking to raise money for their group, Scream Park said the park was the place was for them for guaranteed earnings and no startup costs.

Anyone can volunteer from within an organization. The park will find a spot that works best for the organization; there are various personnel needs including parking lot attendants, metal detectors, survey takers, etc. The Park’s greatest need is for volunteers to whom they provide a costume and face paint, then hide them in the dark to scare the “yell “out of paying customers.

For more information, please email niles@haunted.org.

