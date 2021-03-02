Lewis Cass ISD narrows superintendent search to two candidates

CASSOPOLIS — After nearly a full day of interviews, the Lewis Cass Intermediate School District narrowed its superintendent search to two individuals.

Following interviews Monday, the board of education selected Blake Prewitt, superintendent of Lakeview Schools in Battle Creek, and Andy Hubbard, superintendent at Hartford Public Schools, to move forward to a second round of interviews. Whichever candidate is chosen will replace current Superintendent Brent Holcomb who announced last fall that he intended to retire effective June 30.

Also interviewed during the first round of interviews Monday were Jonathan Whan, superintendent at Dowagiac Union Schools, and Rusty Stitt, superintendent at Schoolcraft Community Schools.

“We interviewed four quality individuals today who have done outstanding work for students in their respective districts,” said district board president Kevin Anderson following Monday’s interviews. “Our focus, as a board, has been to find the right leader that will continue to move the LCISD forward in the areas of student opportunities, student achievement and working with our local districts to achieve those goals. We are confident that we will find the right educational leader after our next round of interviews.”

On Monday, Prewitt began the series of interviews. A superintendent of seven years, he has previously worked in three different ISDs, which he believed made him an ideal candidate for the superintendent position. He also comes with experiences in special education and career and technical education programs.

“I’ve worked in a number of different districts, from small, rural districts to more urban and suburban districts, which allows me to bring a variety of experiences to the table here,” Prewitt said. “My work as an educational leader is my mission, and education is a people business. It’s about building relationships, whether that is with your employees, your parents, your students, your community. That’s how you get things done for the benefit of the kids. I’m excited about working here, the culture that has been created and continuing to move that forward.

Hubbard’s interview served as the last of the day. Born and raised in southwest Michigan, Hubbard worked in Dowagiac Union Schools and Cassopolis Public Schools before moving to the Hartford Public School District, where he has served as superintendent for the past eight years.

He said he was drawn to the Lewis Cass ISD position due to its rural, small-town feel.

“I think with me, the one thing you are going to get is you are going to get loyalty and trustworthiness,” he said. “I feel the next step, and honestly the final step, in my career is here. This is the area that I am from. I feel I am a product of the area and want to give back to the area.”

Hubbard and Prewitt will return for a second round of interviews next Tuesday at the Lewis Cass ISD administrative offices, 61682 Daily Road, Cassopolis. Hubbard’s interview will take place at 8:30 a.m., with Prewitt following at 10 a.m. Interviews will be open to the public, though access may need to be via Zoom.