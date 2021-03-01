Niles Police Log: Feb. 18-25
Feb. 18
2:11 a.m. – S. Ninth/Silverbrook, traffic stop
2:36 a.m. – Silverbrook/S. 11th, attempt to locate
2:42 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, traffic stop
2:54 a.m. – S. Ninth/Beaver, attempt to locate
3:26 a.m. – 900 block Michigan, animal
8:13 a.m. – N. Fifth/Sycamore, property destruction accident
8:32 a.m. – N. 13th/Lake, traffic
10:57 a.m. – 600 block E. Main, alarm-barnk/business/hold-up
1:12 p.m. – 1000 block N. Eighth, fraud
1:23 p.m. – S. 10th/Broadway, traffic stop
1:29 p.m. – N. State/Grant, traffic stop
1:35 p.m. – 1400 block Silverbrook, alarm-fire or CO
2:03 p.m. – 1000 block Birch, fraud
2:21 p.m. – 100 block N. Third, abandoned vehicle
3:57 p.m. – 700 block Broadway, noise
4:03 p.m. – N. Ninth/Cass, property destruction accident
7:11 p.m. – N. Front/Marmont, suspicious vehicle
8:09 p.m. – N. Fifth/Ferry, traffic stop
8:56 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, arrest
9:10 p.m. – S. 11th/Beaver, traffic stop
9:35 p.m. – Oak/S. Fifth, suspicious person
10:09 p.m. – 1400 block Oak, assault and battery
11:05 p.m. – 400 block N. State, domestic violence
Feb. 19
1:27 a.m. – 900 block S. 11th, suspicious person
4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic
4:15 a.m. – 1700 block Broadway, attempt to locate
5:05 a.m. – Inner/Silvebrook, arrest
7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
7:08 a.m. – N. Third/Broadway, traffic
8:12 a.m. – 700 block Broadway, property destruction accident
1:42 p.m. – 400 block N. State, civil
2:41 p.m. – E. Main/S. 17th, traffic stop
3:01 p.m. – N. 13th/Howard, personal injury accident
6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
6:20 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant
6:41 p.m. – 1800 block N. Fifth, animal
7:14 p.m. – S. 11th/Fort, traffic stop
7:33 p.m. – Oak/S. 13th, traffic stop
8:32 p.m. – S. 11th/Beaver, traffic stop
10:42 p.m. – Grant/N. Barrett, traffic stop
11:48 p.m. – 900 block S. 11th, traffic stop
11:58 p.m. – N. 10th/E. Main, traffic stop
Feb. 20
12:58 a.m. – 900 block S. 11th, larceny
2:47 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, unlawful driving away of automobile
3:01 a.m. – 300 block N. 17th, fight
4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic
8:44 a.m. – Howard/N. Seventh, traffic
9:22 a.m. – 700 block Ferry, abandoned vehicle
10:55 a.m. – S. 12th/E. Main, traffic stop
10:57 a.m. – 1600 block N. 12th, disturbance
11:35 a.m. – S. 14th/Silverbrook, traffic stop
11:58 a.m. – S. 11th/Marion, traffic stop
12:17 p.m. – 700 block Poplar, assault and battery
1:46 p.m. – 1000 block Birch, traffic
2:35 p.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, fight
2:41 p.m. – 600 block N. 15th, suspicious person/vehicle/situation
3:08 p.m. – 900 block S. 14th, civil
4:24 p.m. – 1500 block Hickory, traffic
4:44 p.m. – 1300 block Maple, traffic
5:07 p.m. – Sycamore/N. 11th, property destruction accident
5:14 p.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, gun shots
6:58 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, arrest
7:10 p.m. – S. 14th/Silverbrook, public peace/harassment
7:32 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, threat
8:27 p.m. – 700 block S. 11th, traffic stop
9:09 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant
10:51 p.m. – 300 block Michigan, civil
11:41 p.m. – 1100 block N. Front, larceny
Feb. 21
4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic
7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
11:29 a.m. – 1700 block Broadway, assault and battery
12:58 p.m. – 100 block Sycamore, traffic
1 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
1:03 p.m. – N. Ninth/Ferry, traffic
1:16 p.m. – S. 15th/Silverbrook, traffic stop
1:29 p.m. – 600 block N. Fourth, traffic
1:34 p.m. – 400 block Dey, traffic
1:46 p.m. – 1400 block Sheffield, traffic
1:50 p.m. – 1400 block Merrifield, traffic
4:03 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant
6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
8:25 p.m. – 500 block N. Front, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
9:03 p.m. – N. 17th/Sycamore, traffic stop
9:13 p.m. – 600 block Platt, domestic violence
9:47 p.m. – N. Front/Howard, traffic stop
10:07 p.m. – N. Fifth/Hill, traffic stop
11:39 p.m. – S. 15th/Oak, traffic stop
Feb. 22
12:49 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, suspicious situation
1:21 a.m. – 100 block N. 12th, suspicious person
4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic
4:14 a.m. – Burns/N. 11th, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
7:46 a.m. – E. Main/S. 11th, traffic stop
8:46 a.m. – 100 block Silverbrook, harassment
8:51 a.m. – S. Ninth/Michigan, traffic stop
10:18 a.m. – S. Ninth/Michigan, traffic stop
10:30 a.m. – S. 11th/Hickory, traffic
11:59 a.m. – 1400 block Eagle, violation of controlled substance act
2:49 p.m. – 1000 block Ferry, suspicious person
3:08 p.m. – 1600 block N. 11th, fraud
4:05 p.m. – 800 block Grant, civil
4:28 p.m. – 700 block Platt, assault and battery
7:26 p.m. – 700 block Hickory, arson
7:55 p.m. – 700 block Broadway, noise
9:11 p.m. – Oak/S. 15th, suspicious person
10:08 p.m. – 400 block N. Fourth, noise
Feb. 23
12:08 a.m. – 1600 block Cherry, alarm-burglary/others
12:49 a.m. – S. 11th/Marion, traffic stop
12:51 a.m. – E. Main/N. Third, traffic stop
1:27 a.m. – Chicago/Woodruff, traffic stop
1:46 a.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others
3:33 a.m. – S. Third/Bond, traffic
4:31 a.m. – E. Main/N. Ninth, traffic stop
4:45 a.m. – Superior/S. Fifth, traffic stop
5:18 a.m. – 700 block Broadway, suspicious person
6:34 a.m. – 500 block N. Front, alarm-burglary/others
8:40 a.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, parking/traffic/abandoned vehicle
9:13 a.m. – S. 11th/E. Main, traffic stop
9:22 a.m. – 400 block Broadway, parking/traffic/abandoned vehicle
10:19 a.m. – 1600 block Sheffield, alarm-burglary/othes
10:32 a.m. – 1300 block Broadway, civil
11:36 a.m. – 1000 block Ferry, public peace/harassment
12:12 p.m. – 1400 block Cedar, public peace/harassment
2:01 p.m. – 500 block S. 11th, property destruction accident
2:27 p.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, suspicious person/vehicle/situation
3:31 p.m. – Oak/S. 12th, traffic stop
3:46 p.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, disturbance
3:47 p.m. – N. 13th/Cedar, traffic stop
3:54 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant
4:03 p.m. – 900 block Michigan, violation of controlled substance act
4:19 p.m. – 400 block N. State, disturbance
4:35 p.m. – 1200 block N. Ninth, larceny
5:41 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, suspicious vehicle
6:12 p.m. – 200 block N. Eighth, malicious destruction of property
8:03 p.m. – N. Front/River, obstruction of justice/warrant
9:09 p.m. – S. Ninth/Silverbrook, traffic stop
11:06 p.m. – 1200 block Broadway, breaking and entering
11:11 p.m. – N. St. Joseph, larceny
11:55 p.m. – Cass/N. Fifth, property destruction accident
Feb. 24
6:54 a.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, obstruction of justive/warrant
8:08 a.m. – 200 block E. Main, suspicious person
8:24 a.m. – 600 block Platt, suspicious situation
8:29 a.m. – 500 block Cass, malicious destruction of property
8:35 a.m. – N. Front/Wayne, property destruction accident
9:43 a.m. – 700 block S. 11th, traffic
10:13 a.m. – 400 block Dey, traffic
10:51 a.m. – Michigan/S. Ninth, traffic
11:28 a.m. – 1500 block Silverbrook, traffic stop
12:11 p.m. – Tomahawk/Plym, abandoned vehicle
1:04 p.m. – S. Fifth/Cherry, traffic stop
1:20 p.m. – S. Fifth/Maple, traffic stop
1:26 p.m. – 400 block S. Fifth, VIN inspection
2:33 p.m. – 300 block N. Fifth, malicious destruction of property
2:51 p.m. – 1600 block Howard, larceny
2:55 p.m. – Dey/N. Fifth, found property
2:56 p.m. – 400 block N. Fourth, obstruction of justice/warrant
4:12 p.m. – 500 block Sycamore, robbery
5:13 p.m. – 200 block N. Sixth, disturbance
6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
7:22 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant
7:54 p.m. – Eastlake/13th, traffic stop
8:24 p.m. – 500 block N. Front, unwanted person
8:43 p.m. – S. 14th/Oak, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
9:33 p.m. – 1400 block Oak, fire-other
11:55 p.m. – N. Fifth/Hill, traffic stop
Feb. 25
4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic
5:03 a.m. – 400 block N. Front, traffic stop
5:10 a.m. – W. Main/N. State, obstruction of justice/warrant
7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
7:51 a.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, obstruction of justice/warrant
8:10 a.m. – 400 block N. Second, suspicious situation
10:08 a.m. – S. 15th/Maple, assault and battery
1 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
1:13 p.m. – 400 block N. Front, suspicious situation
6:09 p.m. – 500 block N. Fifth, civil
6:37 p.m. – N. 17th/Sycamore, traffic stop
9:05 p.m. – N. Fifth/Sycamore, traffic stop
9:17 p.m. – Kings/Niles-Buchanan, traffic stop
9:34 p.m. – N. Seventh/Howard, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
10:20 p.m. – 700 block Broadway, assault and battery
11:31 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant
