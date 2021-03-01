March 1, 2021

Niles Police Log: Feb. 18-25

By Submitted

Published 8:28 am Monday, March 1, 2021

Feb. 18

2:11 a.m. – S. Ninth/Silverbrook, traffic stop

2:36 a.m. – Silverbrook/S. 11th, attempt to locate

2:42 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, traffic stop

2:54 a.m. – S. Ninth/Beaver, attempt to locate

3:26 a.m. – 900 block Michigan, animal

8:13 a.m. – N. Fifth/Sycamore, property destruction accident

8:32 a.m. – N. 13th/Lake, traffic

10:57 a.m. – 600 block E. Main, alarm-barnk/business/hold-up

1:12 p.m. – 1000 block N. Eighth, fraud

1:23 p.m. – S. 10th/Broadway, traffic stop

1:29 p.m. – N. State/Grant, traffic stop

1:35 p.m. – 1400 block Silverbrook, alarm-fire or CO

2:03 p.m. – 1000 block Birch, fraud

2:21 p.m. – 100 block N. Third, abandoned vehicle

3:57 p.m. – 700 block Broadway, noise

4:03 p.m. – N. Ninth/Cass, property destruction accident

7:11 p.m. – N. Front/Marmont, suspicious vehicle

8:09 p.m. – N. Fifth/Ferry, traffic stop

8:56 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, arrest

9:10 p.m. – S. 11th/Beaver, traffic stop

9:35 p.m. – Oak/S. Fifth, suspicious person

10:09 p.m. – 1400 block Oak, assault and battery

11:05 p.m. – 400 block N. State, domestic violence

 

Feb. 19

1:27 a.m. – 900 block S. 11th, suspicious person

4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic

4:15 a.m. – 1700 block Broadway, attempt to locate

5:05 a.m. – Inner/Silvebrook, arrest

7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

7:08 a.m. – N. Third/Broadway, traffic

8:12 a.m. – 700 block Broadway, property destruction accident

1:42 p.m. – 400 block N. State, civil

2:41 p.m. – E. Main/S. 17th, traffic stop

3:01 p.m. – N. 13th/Howard, personal injury accident

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

6:20 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant

6:41 p.m. – 1800 block N. Fifth, animal

7:14 p.m. – S. 11th/Fort, traffic stop

7:33 p.m. – Oak/S. 13th, traffic stop

8:32 p.m. – S. 11th/Beaver, traffic stop

10:42 p.m. – Grant/N. Barrett, traffic stop

11:48 p.m. – 900 block S. 11th, traffic stop

11:58 p.m. – N. 10th/E. Main, traffic stop

 

Feb. 20

12:58 a.m. – 900 block S. 11th, larceny

2:47 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, unlawful driving away of automobile

3:01 a.m. – 300 block N. 17th, fight

4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic

8:44 a.m. – Howard/N. Seventh, traffic

9:22 a.m. – 700 block Ferry, abandoned vehicle

10:55 a.m. – S. 12th/E. Main, traffic stop

10:57 a.m. – 1600 block N. 12th, disturbance

11:35 a.m. – S. 14th/Silverbrook, traffic stop

11:58 a.m. – S. 11th/Marion, traffic stop

12:17 p.m. – 700 block Poplar, assault and battery

1:46 p.m. – 1000 block Birch, traffic

2:35 p.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, fight

2:41 p.m. – 600 block N. 15th, suspicious person/vehicle/situation

3:08 p.m. – 900 block S. 14th, civil

4:24 p.m. – 1500 block Hickory, traffic

4:44 p.m. – 1300 block Maple, traffic

5:07 p.m. – Sycamore/N. 11th, property destruction accident

5:14 p.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, gun shots

6:58 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, arrest

7:10 p.m. – S. 14th/Silverbrook, public peace/harassment

7:32 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, threat

8:27 p.m. – 700 block S. 11th, traffic stop

9:09 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant

10:51 p.m. – 300 block Michigan, civil

11:41 p.m. – 1100 block N. Front, larceny

 

Feb. 21

4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic

7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

11:29 a.m. – 1700 block Broadway, assault and battery

12:58 p.m. – 100 block Sycamore, traffic

1 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

1:03 p.m. – N. Ninth/Ferry, traffic

1:16 p.m. – S. 15th/Silverbrook, traffic stop

1:29 p.m. – 600 block N. Fourth, traffic

1:34 p.m. – 400 block Dey, traffic

1:46 p.m. – 1400 block Sheffield, traffic

1:50 p.m. – 1400 block Merrifield, traffic

4:03 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

8:25 p.m. – 500 block N. Front, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

9:03 p.m. – N. 17th/Sycamore, traffic stop

9:13 p.m. – 600 block Platt, domestic violence

9:47 p.m. – N. Front/Howard, traffic stop

10:07 p.m. – N. Fifth/Hill, traffic stop

11:39 p.m. – S. 15th/Oak, traffic stop

 

Feb. 22

12:49 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, suspicious situation

1:21 a.m. – 100 block N. 12th, suspicious person

4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic

4:14 a.m. – Burns/N. 11th, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

7:46 a.m. – E. Main/S. 11th, traffic stop

8:46 a.m. – 100 block Silverbrook, harassment

8:51 a.m. – S. Ninth/Michigan, traffic stop

10:18 a.m. – S. Ninth/Michigan, traffic stop

10:30 a.m. – S. 11th/Hickory, traffic

11:59 a.m. – 1400 block Eagle, violation of controlled substance act

2:49 p.m. – 1000 block Ferry, suspicious person

3:08 p.m. – 1600 block N. 11th, fraud

4:05 p.m. – 800 block Grant, civil

4:28 p.m. – 700 block Platt, assault and battery

7:26 p.m. – 700 block Hickory, arson

7:55 p.m. – 700 block Broadway, noise

9:11 p.m. – Oak/S. 15th, suspicious person

10:08 p.m. – 400 block N. Fourth, noise

 

Feb. 23

12:08 a.m. – 1600 block Cherry, alarm-burglary/others

12:49 a.m. – S. 11th/Marion, traffic stop

12:51 a.m. – E. Main/N. Third, traffic stop

1:27 a.m. – Chicago/Woodruff, traffic stop

1:46 a.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others

3:33 a.m. – S. Third/Bond, traffic

4:31 a.m. – E. Main/N. Ninth, traffic stop

4:45 a.m. – Superior/S. Fifth, traffic stop

5:18 a.m. – 700 block Broadway, suspicious person

6:34 a.m. – 500 block N. Front, alarm-burglary/others

8:40 a.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, parking/traffic/abandoned vehicle

9:13 a.m. – S. 11th/E. Main, traffic stop

9:22 a.m. – 400 block Broadway, parking/traffic/abandoned vehicle

10:19 a.m. – 1600 block Sheffield, alarm-burglary/othes

10:32 a.m. – 1300 block Broadway, civil

11:36 a.m. – 1000 block Ferry, public peace/harassment

12:12 p.m. – 1400 block Cedar, public peace/harassment

2:01 p.m. – 500 block S. 11th, property destruction accident

2:27 p.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, suspicious person/vehicle/situation

3:31 p.m. – Oak/S. 12th, traffic stop

3:46 p.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, disturbance

3:47 p.m. – N. 13th/Cedar, traffic stop

3:54 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant

4:03 p.m. – 900 block Michigan, violation of controlled substance act

4:19 p.m. – 400 block N. State, disturbance

4:35 p.m. – 1200 block N. Ninth, larceny

5:41 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, suspicious vehicle

6:12 p.m. – 200 block N. Eighth, malicious destruction of property

8:03 p.m. – N. Front/River, obstruction of justice/warrant

9:09 p.m. – S. Ninth/Silverbrook, traffic stop

11:06 p.m. – 1200 block Broadway, breaking and entering

11:11 p.m. – N. St. Joseph, larceny

11:55 p.m. – Cass/N. Fifth, property destruction accident

 

Feb. 24

6:54 a.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, obstruction of justive/warrant

8:08 a.m. – 200 block E. Main, suspicious person

8:24 a.m. – 600 block Platt, suspicious situation

8:29 a.m. – 500 block Cass, malicious destruction of property

8:35 a.m. – N. Front/Wayne, property destruction accident

9:43 a.m. – 700 block S. 11th, traffic

10:13 a.m. – 400 block Dey, traffic

10:51 a.m. – Michigan/S. Ninth, traffic

11:28 a.m. – 1500 block Silverbrook, traffic stop

12:11 p.m. – Tomahawk/Plym, abandoned vehicle

1:04 p.m. – S. Fifth/Cherry, traffic stop

1:20 p.m. – S. Fifth/Maple, traffic stop

1:26 p.m. – 400 block S. Fifth, VIN inspection

2:33 p.m. – 300 block N. Fifth, malicious destruction of property

2:51 p.m. – 1600 block Howard, larceny

2:55 p.m. – Dey/N. Fifth, found property

2:56 p.m. – 400 block N. Fourth, obstruction of justice/warrant

4:12 p.m. – 500 block Sycamore, robbery

5:13 p.m. – 200 block N. Sixth, disturbance

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

7:22 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant

7:54 p.m. – Eastlake/13th, traffic stop

8:24 p.m. – 500 block N. Front, unwanted person

8:43 p.m. – S. 14th/Oak, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

9:33 p.m. – 1400 block Oak, fire-other

11:55 p.m. – N. Fifth/Hill, traffic stop

 

Feb. 25

4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic

5:03 a.m. – 400 block N. Front, traffic stop

5:10 a.m. – W. Main/N. State, obstruction of justice/warrant

7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

7:51 a.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, obstruction of justice/warrant

8:10 a.m. – 400 block N. Second, suspicious situation

10:08 a.m. – S. 15th/Maple, assault and battery

1 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

1:13 p.m. – 400 block N. Front, suspicious situation

6:09 p.m. – 500 block N. Fifth, civil

6:37 p.m. – N. 17th/Sycamore, traffic stop

9:05 p.m. – N. Fifth/Sycamore, traffic stop

9:17 p.m. – Kings/Niles-Buchanan, traffic stop

9:34 p.m. – N. Seventh/Howard, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

10:20 p.m. – 700 block Broadway, assault and battery

11:31 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant

