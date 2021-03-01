Mickie Lynn Lundy, of Edwardsburg

July 21, 1950 — Feb. 22, 2021

Mickie Lynn Lundy, 70, of Edwardsburg, died Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in his residence.

He was born July 21, 1950, in Dowagiac, to Roger Sr. and June Lundy. He married Corrine Alvina Kizner June 5, 2020, in Cassopolis.

Mickie was dedicated to his work for many years and was happy to have just retired. He loved to go hunting and fishing in his spare time.

Mickie will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Corrine Lundy, of Edwardsburg. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Roger Lundy Jr., Donnie Lundy, and Jerry Lundy.

The family will observe a private remembrance.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.