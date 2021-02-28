GALLERY: Busy day at Brandywine

NILES — Brandywine was a busy place on Saturday as the Bobcats hosted a quad with Maple Valley, Union City and Coloma, while later in the day the Brandywine girls basketball team took on Tri-Unity Christian.

The Bobcats went 2-1 at the quad with wins over Coloma and Maple Valley.

Brandywine ran its winning streak to four games in girls basketball with a 60-50 win over the Lady Defenders.