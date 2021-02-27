February 27, 2021

Dowagiac women aim to create change through local government

By Max Harden

Published 7:00 am Saturday, February 27, 2021

DOWAGIAC — The saying “being a twin is like being born with a best friend,” is one that twins Ronda Sullivan and Danielle Lucas could not agree more with.

Ever since they could remember, the duo has been near inseparable. Even now as adults, their families live right next door to each other.

“I have no idea what type of person I would be if I did not have her as my best friend,” Lucas said. “Because we’re always involved with each other, some people think my daughter is her daughter, and some people think her sons are my sons. That’s how it’s always been.”

“When we were younger, we used to watch shows where twins would bicker with each other,” Sullivan said.
“We never could understand how that happened if you’re a twin because we’re so close.”

Lucas is a financial aid systems analyst at Southwestern Michigan College and has been a member of the Dowagiac City Council since 2015, while Sullivan supervises eight area McDonald’s locations for JNKO Management Inc. and was recently chosen as Dowagiac Union Schools’ Board of Education president after years of serving on the board.

With the support of their families as well as each other, the Dowagiac natives have become two of the city’s most prominent members.

“Ronda has always been a leader,” Lucas said. “She has always been a take charge kind of person. That’s just part of her character. I think that I’ve actually been the quiet one, so I looked to her to be our voice sometimes because she’s more articulate, and she, you know, she’s more outgoing. She inspires me to be the same. I appreciate that quality in her, it has just always been that way and so she kind of dragged me along getting encouraged me every step of the way, so I appreciate her. She’s my best friend.”

In Sullivan’s eyes, it is Lucas who plays the role of a big sister figure in her life who has always been there to offer support and sound advice.

“My mom always said that she was the mother between us two,” she said. “I think I can always count on her to be my honest soundboard. I know that I can tell her to be honest and tell me the truth, and there’s things that I bring to her where I’ll say, ‘I said this, how did that sound’ or ‘was that appropriate.’ She is definitely the mother hen of me and makes sure that I stay even-keeled. She’s that person that will always be honest and upfront with me and takes care of me to this day.”

According to Lucas and Sullivan, their parents and grandmother set the standard for them to follow.

“They have endured a lot throughout their lives,” Lucas said. “My grandmother raised 12 children, and my mom was the oldest of the 12 and never finished high school. Watching them throughout the years working through life, I was inspired to continue on with my education, to be kind to everyone in the community, to do volunteer work to help others. I get that from [my mom]. She’s a very very kind-hearted person. She saw the good in everyone and I think that’s why I just love being around people, and why I love people and want to help others.”

According to Sullivan, their father instilled in them a work ethic that influences them to this day.

“We always worked with my dad growing up,” she said. “I don’t think there was ever a time when my dad didn’t have at least three jobs and we always would go with him to a lot of his side jobs, so the work ethic was put into us very early on. I remember when I was 16, and I was filling out an application, and he said ‘if you’re going to go apply make sure that’s what you want to do and don’t go waste those people’s time. That stuck with me. It was to take it seriously and have a neutral respect for the employer and also to build that work ethic.”

Growing up, Lucas and Sullivan were always involved in community activities including church and school events and volunteered for organizations such as Relay for Life. For them, pursuing positions on the school board and city council was a natural step and allowed them to be the change they wanted to see in the community.

“It takes a community to get things done,” Lucas said. “I think it’s just very important that we are involved and I just love being involved in things, sharing ideas, knowing what other people are thinking and just knowing that being on the city council, I know that we are planning for the future. We’re trying to do positive things that will impact a lot of people. Just being involved in that is a great opportunity for me and I’m grateful that I’m part of the city council.”

“For me, it was the concept of not complaining about things that you’re not willing to give in and try to make a change. It was more of everything that my sister said and making sure that if you have a voice making sure that you participate. Don’t be on the sideline and complain, get involved and participate.”

Representation is especially important to Lucas and Sullivan. As black women in positions of power in historically white spaces, they hope to serve as sources of inspiration for the community’s black youth.

“I wanted to make sure that my children saw that I was involved,” Sullivan said. “I want my niece to see us in a position where she can know that she can do different things and that she sees herself in any institute and any avenue.”

“I believe that we need a seat at each table,” Lucas said. “I just think to have a voice, to let people know that we are interested in your daily lives, the city, the school and different activities. I think that as a minority person, we’re not seen in many different aspects, and it’s very important for us to let our young kids know that we have a voice. We need to let people know what our ideas are and give our input. It’s very important for these young kids to see that, just because we’re in a small community, it doesn’t mean that we can’t be involved or be a part of different organizations or clubs.”

For the twins, Dowagiac is home. With generations of family embedded in the community, the sisters aim to make Dowagiac a place where their family can keep its roots in.

“Family is important to us and has kept us here generation after generation,” Lucas said. “We have a lot of cousins here in the city, and I think this city is a very good place to raise children. We have a very good school system, and there are things to do in and around here. I just think it’s a beautiful corner of Michigan, so I love it.”

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

Dowagiac women aim to create change through local government

Dowagiac

SMC COVID task force leader talks with Dowagiac Rotary Club

Business

Niles roller rink reopens following legal battle

Berrien County

Michigan Works! announces community wide survey to learn about COVID-19’s impact

Cass County

Cass County prepares to adjust to criminal justice reforms

Berrien County

Michiana Family Center seeks mentors for foster teens

Business

Nobo Michigan opens Edwardsburg location

Cassopolis

Businesses battle over land use in Cassopolis’ Industrial Park

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Feb. 19-24

Berrien County

Mount Calvary Baptist to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic March 5

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports new COVID-19 death

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department, Spectrum Health Lakeland give vaccination updates

Cass County

Applications open for Cass County Sheriff’s Community Scholarship

Berrien County

Berrien County commissioners send message to state on regionalizing COVID-19 approach

Cass County

Lewis Cass ISD to host superintendent interviews Monday

Cass County

Michigan Works! to open office in Cass County administration building

Business

Dollar General, marijuana microbusiness, Iron Shoe expansion coming to Niles

Dowagiac

Silver Creek Township Planning Commission tables short-term rental ordinance draft vote

News

New SOS online, self-service options coming soon

Business

Niles restaurant week to showcase 18 restaurants

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 583,964 cases, 15,405 deaths

Cass County

Cass County GOP censures Congressman Fred Upton for vote against Marjorie Taylor Greene

Cass County

Cass County Veterans Affairs provides update to community

Business

Market Van Buren, MEDC announce formal partnership