February 26, 2021

Michiana Family Center seeks mentors for foster teens

By Sarah Culton

Published 11:00 am Friday, February 26, 2021

MICHIANA — A regional organization is looking to provide one-on-one support to foster teens across the Michiana region.

Serving Edwardsburg, Cassopolis, Dowagiac, Niles, Granger, Mishawaka, South Bend and Elkhart, Michiana Family Center’s mission is to collaborate with the community to provide wrap-around and uplifting support for families and children in foster care in Michiana.

The organization is currently seeking volunteers for its newly launched Michiana Mentors program, which aims to provide foster teens with an adult mentor to invest in them and provide support.

“We know, especially with the pandemic and everything that is going on, kids need one-on-one relationships,” said Aisling Solarek, CEO of Michiana Family Center. “That is really our focus for the start of 2021.”

The organization got its start in 2015, working through the Community Church of Edwardsburg. The organization volunteered with the Edwardsburg Community Clothes Closet, the Cass County Department of Health and Human Services Christmas party, in addition to working with respite care, and foster parent support and training groups.

In 2019, Michiana Family Center officially launched as a nonprofit group. Since then, representatives with the nonprofit have been working to provide gifts to foster families, deepen partnerships with local agencies to provide gifts and education to area youth and expand its services to provide clothes, diapers, gift cards and babysitting to foster families.

Now, with the Michiana Mentors program, Solarek hopes to provide additional support to teens and families across the region.

“Our role in the teen’s life is encouragement and to say, ‘we are here to do what you want to do,’” she said. “We get to say, ‘what are you interested in? Let’s go do that. We are here to support you. We are here to encourage you.’ We are not the doctor, not the therapist, not the counselor. We just get to come in and be a caring adult.”

According to research compiled by the Michiana Family Center, there are around 1,300 children in foster care in Michiana. Solarek said these children face substantial instability in their home lives, and the Michiana Mentors program seeks to provide stability and support to the teens it serves. So far, the organization has begun training 20 mentors, who will then be paired with mentees. By the end of the year, Solarek hopes to have 100 area youth in foster care paired with a mentor.

A foster parent herself, Solarek said she understands the importance of additional supports not only for foster children but everyone involved in the foster care process.

“We want to both encourage mentors to sign up for the program, but also to let foster parents know that this is a great resource for their kids,” Solarek said. “It not only encourages the teen, but it encourages the whole family to have an extra positive person in their life.”

Solarek said she would encourage area adults in the area to sign up to be a mentor for the program via the organization’s website, michianafamilycenter.org.

“We may not be able to cure COVID, but we can do something positive in the community,” she said. “For the mentor, you just get to be an encouragement for these kids. You get to be the fun aunt or uncle role, and it’s a role these kids are missing.”

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

Michigan Works! announces community wide survey to learn about COVID-19’s impact

Cass County

Cass County prepares to adjust to criminal justice reforms

Berrien County

Michiana Family Center seeks mentors for foster teens

Business

Nobo Michigan opens Edwardsburg location

Cassopolis

Businesses battle over land use in Cassopolis’ Industrial Park

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Feb. 19-24

Berrien County

Mount Calvary Baptist to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic March 5

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports new COVID-19 death

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department, Spectrum Health Lakeland give vaccination updates

Cass County

Applications open for Cass County Sheriff’s Community Scholarship

Berrien County

Berrien County commissioners send message to state on regionalizing COVID-19 approach

Cass County

Lewis Cass ISD to host superintendent interviews Monday

Cass County

Michigan Works! to open office in Cass County administration building

Business

Dollar General, marijuana microbusiness, Iron Shoe expansion coming to Niles

Dowagiac

Silver Creek Township Planning Commission tables short-term rental ordinance draft vote

News

New SOS online, self-service options coming soon

Business

Niles restaurant week to showcase 18 restaurants

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 583,964 cases, 15,405 deaths

Cass County

Cass County GOP censures Congressman Fred Upton for vote against Marjorie Taylor Greene

Cass County

Cass County Veterans Affairs provides update to community

Business

Market Van Buren, MEDC announce formal partnership

Cassopolis

Cassopolis woman arrested for Dowagiac car theft

News

Niles Restaurant Week to host photo contest

Dowagiac

SMC plans to host in-person, outdoor graduation ceremonies