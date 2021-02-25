Tough week for local bowling teams

NILES — It was not the best of weeks for the Brandywine and Niles bowling teams.

The Bobcats and Vikings both suffered losses this week. Fortunately, they were both able to hang on to first place in the Southwest Activities Conference.

Brandywine dropped a pair of matches this week. On Monday, the Bobcats fell to Allegan and South Haven, while host Constantine defeated the Vikings.

Brandywine bowling

On Monday, the Bobcats lost to Allegan 22-8 in a non-conference match. The Brandywine boys team was also defeated by the Tigers 22-8.

The Brandywine girls team split the Baker Matches, winning 136-125 in the first match and losing 175-130 in the second. The Tigers held a 1,523 to 1,440 advantage in pins in the regular matches.

Myranda Adams led the Bobcats with a 349 series, including a game of 215. Bel Leeper rolled a 307 series and Melanie Vazquez a 304 series.

In the boy’s match, Allegan swept the Baker Matches 205-143 and 206-126. The Tigers had 1,725 pins to 1,517 pins in regular matches.

Sean Tweedy led the Bobcats with a 376 series, including a game of 195. Garrett Stoneburner had a 359 series, including a 200 game.

Against South Haven, Brandywine was defeated by the Rams 21-9. The boys team lost 25-5.

South Haven swept the Baker Matches 170-166 and 192-176, and held a 1,499 to 1,456 advantage in pins for the regular matches.

Vazquez rolled a 345 series, while Adams had a 344 series, including a game of 200.

Brandywine is now 5-1 in the South Division and 6-2 overall. Bronson is in second place with a 4-1 division record.

The Bobcat split the boys Baker Matches, winning the first one 175-171, but losing the second 180-144. The Rams had 1,744 pins compared to 1,551 pins for Brandywine in regular matches.

Landon Miller led the Bobcats with a 344 series, including a game of 203. Tweedy rolled a 336 series.

Niles bowling

South Division leader Niles was defeated by Constantine 21-9. The Vikings did not have a girls match against the Falcons.

Constantine swept the Baker Matches 205-167 and 201-154 and held a pins advantage of 1,714 points to 1,710 in regular matches.

Trenton Phillips led Niles with a 465 series, which included games of 238 and 227. Preston Sharpe finished with a 373 series, including a game of 225, while Conner Weston had a 346 series.

The Vikings are now 4-2 in division matches and 6-2 overall. Schoolcraft is in second place with a 4-3 division record.