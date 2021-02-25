ROUNDUP: Edwardsburg, Brandywine girls pick up wins

NILES — The Edwardsburg girls basketball team had little trouble with visiting Dowagiac in Wolverine Conference action Wednesday night.

The Eddies rolled to a 62-13 victory over a short-handed Chieftains squad, which was forced to bring up its JV team due to illness and injuries.

Meanwhile, host Brandywine fended off an upset-minded Hartford squad 46-39 in non-conference play.

Dowagiac at Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg (4-1, 4-0 Wolverine Conference) remained a game behind league-leading Plainwell with its win over Dowagiac, which was decided after just one quarter of play.

The Eddies outscored the Chieftains 23-3. Edwardsburg led 43-9 at halftime and 53-11 heading into the fourth quarter.

Macy Laubach led a balanced Eddies’ offense with a game-high 15 points. Ella Castelucci added 14 points and Katie Schaible 10 points. Chloe Baker finished with nine points.

“We have done some things well to start the season, but it’s hard to tell exactly how good we are with the games we have played,” said Edwardsburg Coach Jon Pobuda. “We have been able to get away with things that we aren’t going to be able to get away with against other teams.”

Alana Smith’s seven points led Dowagiac (0-7, 0-4 Wolverine). Maggie Weller, who was called up from the JV, finished with four points. The Chieftains had just three players score.

The Eddies are set to host Otsego in another Wolverine Conference contest on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m.

Dowagiac will host Sturgis in a Wolverine Conference matchup on Monday. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m.

Hartford at Brandywine

The Bobcats were able to hold off a second-half charge by the Indians to improve to 4-2 on the season.

Brandywine dominated the first half, leading 16-7 after one quarter and 30-18 at halftime.

Hartford (4-2) outscored the Bobcats 12-6 in the third quarter to cut the Brandywine advantage to 36-30.

The two teams were nearly even in the fourth quarter, with Brandywine holding a one-point advantage on the scoreboard to pull out the victory.

Ellie Knapp and Malikiyyah Abdullah combined for 31 of the Bobcats’ 46 points. Kadence Brumitt added six points.

Hartford was led by Khashya McCoy’s 18 points, which tied Knapp for game-high honors. Alexis Snodgrass finished with 10 points for the Indians.

The Bobcats hit the road Friday night for a BCS Athletic Conference Red Division contest at South Haven. The game is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.