February 25, 2021

Ellie Knapp, seen here against Niles, led the Bobcats with 18 points in their win over Hartford Wednesday night. (Leader file photo)

ROUNDUP: Edwardsburg, Brandywine girls pick up wins

By Scott Novak

Published 12:05 pm Thursday, February 25, 2021

NILES — The Edwardsburg girls basketball team had little trouble with visiting Dowagiac in Wolverine Conference action Wednesday night.

The Eddies rolled to a 62-13 victory over a short-handed Chieftains squad, which was forced to bring up its JV team due to illness and injuries.

Meanwhile, host Brandywine fended off an upset-minded Hartford squad 46-39 in non-conference play.

 

Dowagiac at Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg (4-1, 4-0 Wolverine Conference) remained a game behind league-leading Plainwell with its win over Dowagiac, which was decided after just one quarter of play.

The Eddies outscored the Chieftains 23-3. Edwardsburg led 43-9 at halftime and 53-11 heading into the fourth quarter.

Macy Laubach led a balanced Eddies’ offense with a game-high 15 points. Ella Castelucci added 14 points and Katie Schaible 10 points. Chloe Baker finished with nine points.

“We have done some things well to start the season, but it’s hard to tell exactly how good we are with the games we have played,” said Edwardsburg Coach Jon Pobuda. “We have been able to get away with things that we aren’t going to be able to get away with against other teams.”

Alana Smith’s seven points led Dowagiac (0-7, 0-4 Wolverine). Maggie Weller, who was called up from the JV, finished with four points. The Chieftains had just three players score.

The Eddies are set to host Otsego in another Wolverine Conference contest on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m.

Dowagiac will host Sturgis in a Wolverine Conference matchup on Monday. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m.

 

Hartford at Brandywine

The Bobcats were able to hold off a second-half charge by the Indians to improve to 4-2 on the season.

Brandywine dominated the first half, leading 16-7 after one quarter and 30-18 at halftime.

Hartford (4-2) outscored the Bobcats 12-6 in the third quarter to cut the Brandywine advantage to 36-30.

The two teams were nearly even in the fourth quarter, with Brandywine holding a one-point advantage on the scoreboard to pull out the victory.

Ellie Knapp and Malikiyyah Abdullah combined for 31 of the Bobcats’ 46 points. Kadence Brumitt added six points.

Hartford was led by Khashya McCoy’s 18 points, which tied Knapp for game-high honors. Alexis Snodgrass finished with 10 points for the Indians.

The Bobcats hit the road Friday night for a BCS Athletic Conference Red Division contest at South Haven. The game is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.

Print Article

Breaking News

Michigan Works! to open office in Cass County administration building

Business

Dollar General, marijuana microbusiness, Iron Shoe expansion coming to Niles

Dowagiac

Silver Creek Township Planning Commission tables short-term rental ordinance draft vote

News

New SOS online, self-service options coming soon

Business

Niles restaurant week to showcase 18 restaurants

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 583,964 cases, 15,405 deaths

Cass County

Cass County GOP censures Congressman Fred Upton for vote against Marjorie Taylor Greene

Cass County

Cass County Veterans Affairs provides update to community

Business

Market Van Buren, MEDC announce formal partnership

Cassopolis

Cassopolis woman arrested for Dowagiac car theft

News

Niles Restaurant Week to host photo contest

Dowagiac

SMC plans to host in-person, outdoor graduation ceremonies

News

Niles PD to get body-worn cameras for each officer

Cass County

Cass County COA to reopen fitness center, select programs March 1

Berrien County

MSP Niles troopers arrest man who set own residence on fire

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass counties reports new COVID-19 deaths

Buchanan

YMCA of Greater Michiana to host second annual Day of Giving

Buchanan

Buchanan selects new city treasurer

News

Niles City Council approves expansion of local provisioning center to include grow, processing

Dowagiac

Dowagiac awarded $75,000 in NEP grants

Dowagiac

SMC Guarantee aims to provide financial support to students of all ages

Berrien County

BCF awarded $60,000 grant to combat drug overdose epidemic

Berrien County

During virtual learning, students experiencing homelessness can fall through the cracks

Cass County

Children injured in Howard Township crash