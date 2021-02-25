Mount Calvary Baptist to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic March 5

NILES — The Berrien County Health Department will again be providing free COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment only at Mount Calvary Baptist Church from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, March 5. Mount Calvary Baptist Church is located at 601 Ferry Street in Niles.

Vaccinations are for those who are 65 years old and over. Vaccinations are by appointment only, and walk-ins will not be accepted.

For more information and to reserve an appointment time to be vaccinated, visit BerrienPublicHealthCOVID19VaccineClinics.as.me/MtCalvaryBaptist35. For assistance, call (269) 683-0243.