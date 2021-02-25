February 25, 2021

Michigan Works! to open office in Cass County administration building

By Submitted

Published 12:30 pm Thursday, February 25, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — To better support the individuals and businesses in Cass County, Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren announced Thursday that it will be opening another location inside the Cass County administration building starting Monday, March 1.

The new office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, while being closed from noon to 1 p.m. daily for lunch. The new location will be located at 120 N Broadway St., Room 219, Cassopolis.

“The pandemic has showed our team that we need to be adaptable, get creative and adjust the way we are doing business by going to those who may need our services,” said Lily Brewer, executive director of Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren. “Being located inside the Cass County Administration Building puts us at the heart of Cass County and it’s right where we need to be. We are excited to bring more solutions to Cass County and to continue to build on partnerships we have had for many years,” Brewer added.

Cass County Commissioner, Roseann Marchetti, shared her excitement about this expansion. “Having Michigan Works! located inside of our Administration Building is a natural fit and will allow them to serve more individuals and more businesses located in Cass County,” she said. “This couldn’t come at a better time and this addition will help us fill a gap for our community.”

Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren helps employers recruit their team, upskill their team, secure funding, expand their business and more. In addition, Michigan Works! can help individuals with tuition assistance, apprenticeship, and training programs, resume and cover letter assistance, career services and more.

All Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren sites are currently closed for walk-in services and are providing services remotely or by appointment only. To schedule a phone or in person appointment with Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren, visit miworks.org or call (800) 285-WORK (9675).

