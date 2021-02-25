February 25, 2021

Mary Jane Dussel, of Cassopolis

By Submitted

Published 4:15 pm Thursday, February 25, 2021

Sept. 21, 1923 — Feb. 23, 2021

Mary Jane Dussel, 97, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.

Her life began Sept. 21, 1923, in Cass County, Michigan. She was the third child born to Owen and Mary Westgate. She married Lloyd Edward Dussel Feb. 10, 1942, in Cassopolis. After almost 68 years of marriage, he preceded her in death in January 2010.

Mary Jane was an avid reader. She would read books by the bag full that her daughter would bring her. She enjoyed crocheting and crocheted every child born into the family a blanket. Once every baby in the family had a blanket, she began crocheting blankets for the Women’s Care Center in Niles.

Mary Jane will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by one daughter, Peggy (David) Pompey-Simpson, of Hopkins; one son, David (Nancy) Dussel, of Cassopolis; 13 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; eight great great grandchildren; one sister, Shirley Winchester of St. Joseph; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one daughter, Barbara Rice; one son, William Dussel; two brothers, Paul and Walter Westgate; four sisters-in-law, Mary Westgate, Marion Westgate, Margaret Knepple and Evelyn Gay.

Family and friends will gather Monday, March 1, 2021 from 10 a.m. until noon in Penn Friends Community Church, 19107 Quaker St., Cassopolis, 49031. The family will observe a private service.

Mrs. Dussel will be laid to rest in Prairie Grove Cemetery.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Mary Jane be made to Penn Friends Community Church, 19107 Quaker St., Cassopolis, MI 49031

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports new COVID-19 death

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department, Spectrum Health Lakeland give vaccination updates

Cass County

Applications open for Cass County Sheriff’s Community Scholarship

Berrien County

Berrien County commissioners send message to state on regionalizing COVID-19 approach

Cass County

Lewis Cass ISD to host superintendent interviews Monday

Cass County

Michigan Works! to open office in Cass County administration building

Business

Dollar General, marijuana microbusiness, Iron Shoe expansion coming to Niles

Dowagiac

Silver Creek Township Planning Commission tables short-term rental ordinance draft vote

News

New SOS online, self-service options coming soon

Business

Niles restaurant week to showcase 18 restaurants

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 583,964 cases, 15,405 deaths

Cass County

Cass County GOP censures Congressman Fred Upton for vote against Marjorie Taylor Greene

Cass County

Cass County Veterans Affairs provides update to community

Business

Market Van Buren, MEDC announce formal partnership

Cassopolis

Cassopolis woman arrested for Dowagiac car theft

News

Niles Restaurant Week to host photo contest

Dowagiac

SMC plans to host in-person, outdoor graduation ceremonies

News

Niles PD to get body-worn cameras for each officer

Cass County

Cass County COA to reopen fitness center, select programs March 1

Berrien County

MSP Niles troopers arrest man who set own residence on fire

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass counties reports new COVID-19 deaths

Buchanan

YMCA of Greater Michiana to host second annual Day of Giving

Buchanan

Buchanan selects new city treasurer

News

Niles City Council approves expansion of local provisioning center to include grow, processing