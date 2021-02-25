February 25, 2021

Lewis Cass ISD to host superintendent interviews Monday

By Submitted

Published 1:36 pm Thursday, February 25, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — The Lewis Cass Intermediate School District Board of Education continues to move forward with the process of selecting a new superintendent of schools.

Now, on Monday, interviews will begin.

Seventeen educators submitted applications for the position. Applicants consisted of current superintendents, central office administrators, principals and individuals with non-traditional backgrounds. Although most applicants are from Michigan, the position attracted interest from Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas and Ohio. The board completed a thorough review of the applications and has invited four educators to be interviewed, representatives said.

The interviews will be hosted starting at 8:30 a.m. Monday, March 1.  A Zoom connection will be available on the district’s website for public attendance.

The interview schedule is as follows:

  • 8:30 am: Blake Prewitt, superintendent at Lakeview Schools in Battle Creek
  • 10:00 am: Dr. Rusty Stitt, superintendent at Schoolcraft
  • Noon: Jonathan Whan, Superintendent at Dowagiac
  • 1:30 pm: Andy Hubbard, Superintendent at Hartford

“We were pleased with the applicant pool and interest demonstrated in our ISD,” said Board President Kevin Anderson. “We believe there are quality candidates that may meet our needs and expectations.  We look forward to finding out more about the candidates’ leadership abilities and what each candidate has to offer our students, staff and communities.  It is our hope to have a new superintendent in place by the beginning of the July.”

The superintendent search became necessary when Brent Holcomb announced his retirement as of July 1. The process has been facilitated by the Michigan Leadership Institute.

Print Article

Berrien County

Berrien County commissioners send message to state on regionalizing COVID-19 approach

Cass County

Lewis Cass ISD to host superintendent interviews Monday

Breaking News

Michigan Works! to open office in Cass County administration building

Business

Dollar General, marijuana microbusiness, Iron Shoe expansion coming to Niles

Dowagiac

Silver Creek Township Planning Commission tables short-term rental ordinance draft vote

News

New SOS online, self-service options coming soon

Business

Niles restaurant week to showcase 18 restaurants

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 583,964 cases, 15,405 deaths

Cass County

Cass County GOP censures Congressman Fred Upton for vote against Marjorie Taylor Greene

Cass County

Cass County Veterans Affairs provides update to community

Business

Market Van Buren, MEDC announce formal partnership

Cassopolis

Cassopolis woman arrested for Dowagiac car theft

News

Niles Restaurant Week to host photo contest

Dowagiac

SMC plans to host in-person, outdoor graduation ceremonies

News

Niles PD to get body-worn cameras for each officer

Cass County

Cass County COA to reopen fitness center, select programs March 1

Berrien County

MSP Niles troopers arrest man who set own residence on fire

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass counties reports new COVID-19 deaths

Buchanan

YMCA of Greater Michiana to host second annual Day of Giving

Buchanan

Buchanan selects new city treasurer

News

Niles City Council approves expansion of local provisioning center to include grow, processing

Dowagiac

Dowagiac awarded $75,000 in NEP grants

Dowagiac

SMC Guarantee aims to provide financial support to students of all ages

Berrien County

BCF awarded $60,000 grant to combat drug overdose epidemic