Lewis Cass ISD to host superintendent interviews Monday

CASSOPOLIS — The Lewis Cass Intermediate School District Board of Education continues to move forward with the process of selecting a new superintendent of schools.

Now, on Monday, interviews will begin.

Seventeen educators submitted applications for the position. Applicants consisted of current superintendents, central office administrators, principals and individuals with non-traditional backgrounds. Although most applicants are from Michigan, the position attracted interest from Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas and Ohio. The board completed a thorough review of the applications and has invited four educators to be interviewed, representatives said.

The interviews will be hosted starting at 8:30 a.m. Monday, March 1. A Zoom connection will be available on the district’s website for public attendance.

The interview schedule is as follows:

8:30 am: Blake Prewitt, superintendent at Lakeview Schools in Battle Creek

10:00 am: Dr. Rusty Stitt, superintendent at Schoolcraft

Noon: Jonathan Whan, Superintendent at Dowagiac

1:30 pm: Andy Hubbard, Superintendent at Hartford

“We were pleased with the applicant pool and interest demonstrated in our ISD,” said Board President Kevin Anderson. “We believe there are quality candidates that may meet our needs and expectations. We look forward to finding out more about the candidates’ leadership abilities and what each candidate has to offer our students, staff and communities. It is our hope to have a new superintendent in place by the beginning of the July.”

The superintendent search became necessary when Brent Holcomb announced his retirement as of July 1. The process has been facilitated by the Michigan Leadership Institute.