COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports new COVID-19 death

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Berrien County has reported one new COVID-19 death, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Thursday, Berrien County reported 10,595 COVID-19 cases and 220 deaths, up from 219 deaths reported Wednesday.

Cass County reported 3,581 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 4,690 cases and 84 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 9,741 30-day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 585,352 COVID-19 cases and 15,453 related deaths.