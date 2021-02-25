February 25, 2021

Applications open for Cass County Sheriff’s Community Scholarship

By Sarah Culton

Published 3:09 pm Thursday, February 25, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — For the 23rd year in a row, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office is looking to give back to the community it serves by supporting local students.

Sheriff Richard Behnke

Applications are currently open for the Cass County Sheriff’s Community Scholarship. Eight applicants from across Cass County will receive $500 toward their continuing education. Recipients will have the option of renewing the scholarship for a second year, resulting in $1,000 of aid over two years. Applicants must be Cass County residents but do not need to attend school in Cass County to receive the scholarship. Applications are due April 10.

“The main qualification for the scholarship is the community activity the applicant has,” said Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke. “This scholarship is about giving back to your communities and being active in the community. Being involved in student council, 4-H and things of that nature make [students] more eligible. … It does not need to be law enforcement-related. This is about community involvement, what you have done for your community and what you will do in the future.”

The scholarship program was started 23 years ago, and to date, has awarded $102,725 to Cass County students for a total of 205 scholarships. Behnke said the scholarship is an important way his office can give back to the community.

“Without community involvement, people participating, helping out each other, we would be at a loss as a sheriff’s office. We depend on the community to help us with our issues,” Behnke said. “Volunteerism is important to us, and this is one way we can encourage that.”

The money for the scholarships is raised through annual golf outings hosted by the sheriff’s office. One of the scholarship requirements is that the winners be available to volunteer at the following year’s golf outing. This year’s outing will take place July 30.

“The whole idea is to raise money and help out so more people can have the same opportunity,” Behnke said.

Last year, the golf outing was smaller than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite this, Behnke said the event was a success that raised all necessary funds. This year, Behnke is hoping to have the event back to its normal size.

In the meantime, before the next golf outing, Behnke said he would encourage local seniors to apply for the scholarship.

“Fill out your application and get it in before the deadline,” he said. “You could get $500 to $1,000 to help with your education.”

Applications can be found at area high schools. Applications can also be obtained by calling the sheriff’s office at (269) 445-1201.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports new COVID-19 death

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department, Spectrum Health Lakeland give vaccination updates

Cass County

Applications open for Cass County Sheriff’s Community Scholarship

Berrien County

Berrien County commissioners send message to state on regionalizing COVID-19 approach

Cass County

Lewis Cass ISD to host superintendent interviews Monday

Cass County

Michigan Works! to open office in Cass County administration building

Business

Dollar General, marijuana microbusiness, Iron Shoe expansion coming to Niles

Dowagiac

Silver Creek Township Planning Commission tables short-term rental ordinance draft vote

News

New SOS online, self-service options coming soon

Business

Niles restaurant week to showcase 18 restaurants

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 583,964 cases, 15,405 deaths

Cass County

Cass County GOP censures Congressman Fred Upton for vote against Marjorie Taylor Greene

Cass County

Cass County Veterans Affairs provides update to community

Business

Market Van Buren, MEDC announce formal partnership

Cassopolis

Cassopolis woman arrested for Dowagiac car theft

News

Niles Restaurant Week to host photo contest

Dowagiac

SMC plans to host in-person, outdoor graduation ceremonies

News

Niles PD to get body-worn cameras for each officer

Cass County

Cass County COA to reopen fitness center, select programs March 1

Berrien County

MSP Niles troopers arrest man who set own residence on fire

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass counties reports new COVID-19 deaths

Buchanan

YMCA of Greater Michiana to host second annual Day of Giving

Buchanan

Buchanan selects new city treasurer

News

Niles City Council approves expansion of local provisioning center to include grow, processing