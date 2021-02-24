Ruby Jean Frank, of Decatur

Dec. 4, 1956 — Feb. 21, 2021

Ruby Jean Frank, 64, of Decatur, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at her home in Decatur.

The family will receive guests from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Newell Chapel, 83313 M-51, Decatur. Visitation will resume from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church, 66325 M-152, Dowagiac (Sister Lakes). Burial to follow at Hamilton Township Cemetery, Decatur. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church. Those wishing to leave an online condolence for the family may do so at newellchapel.com.

Ruby was born Dec. 4, 1956, in Niles, to Melvin and Donna (McCarty) Knapp. On Jan. 24, 1976, she married Dale Frank in Coloma. Although she had several jobs over the years, her most important role was a homemaker. Her main priority was her family, especially her grandson. Ruby enjoyed cooking and hosting family gatherings. She was an avid sports fan. Ruby prided herself in being a long-time member of the Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Ruby will be missed by her husband of 45 years, Dale Frank; her son, Jared (Allison) Frank; her grandson, Jacob Frank; and her siblings, Deborah (William) Sunday, Ellen Knapp, and Scott (Teresa) Knapp. She is preceded in death by her parents.