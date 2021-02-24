Market Van Buren, MEDC announce formal partnership

PAW PAW — The board and staff at Market Van Buren recently announced the creation of a formal partnership with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

The two organizations share a common purpose of stimulating economic growth for Van Buren County, creating and retaining jobs, and building on economic development opportunities across the region.

“We have already been working with the MEDC to implement economic development strategies over the last four years, but this formal agreement will allow us to collaborate even more and potentially make a larger impact,” said Market Van Buren Executive Director Zach Morris. “Being recognized as a Corporate Partner Economic Development Organization is a significant milestone in our organization’s tenure. Our work matters and is being recognized at the local, regional and now state level.”

“Our regional economic development partners are invaluable to us in our efforts to expand and attract businesses to the state, and we’re pleased to formally recognize Market Van Buren as our latest corporate partner,” said MEDC Chief Business Development Officer and Executive Vice President Josh Hundt. “We look forward to working with Market Van Buren in driving economic growth and bringing new jobs to Van Buren County.”

Market Van Buren is an economic development organization and subsidiary of Kinexus Group that is charged with economic and community development in Van Buren County. Last year, Cass County also partnered with the group for economic growth opportunities.