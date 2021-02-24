Dowagiac wrestlers win 3-0 at Wolverine quad

THREE RIVERS — Visiting Dowagiac rolled to a trio of wins at the Wolverine Conference wrestling quad hosted by Three Rivers on Tuesday.

The Chieftains defeated Allegan 57-24 and the Wildcats 47-27. Dowagiac routed Athens 72-9 in a non-conference match.

The sweep improved the Chieftains’ overall record to 6-2. Dowagiac is now 2-1 in conference duals.

Going 3-0 on the night were Jordan Simpson (112/119), Israel Vilegas (130), Seth Ward (145), Deny White (171) and Wyatt Bailey (285). Going 2-0 was Jorge Gamino-Rivero (103). Also earning a victory were A.J. Munson (103) and Ja`Yunta Franklin (125).

Dowagiac will return to the mat on Saturday when it heads to St. Joseph for a quad.