February 24, 2021

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 583,964 cases, 15,405 deaths

By Staff Report

Published 4:27 pm Wednesday, February 24, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Tuesday, Berrien County reported 10,582 COVID-19 cases and 219 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 3,571 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 4,686 cases and 84 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 9,699 30-day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 583,964 COVID-19 cases and 15,405 related deaths.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Business

Niles restaurant week to showcase 18 restaurants

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 583,964 cases, 15,405 deaths

Cass County

Cass County GOP censures Congressman Fred Upton for vote against Marjorie Taylor Greene

Cass County

Cass County Veterans Affairs provides update to community

Business

Market Van Buren, MEDC announce formal partnership

Cassopolis

Cassopolis woman arrested for Dowagiac car theft

News

Niles Restaurant Week to host photo contest

Dowagiac

SMC plans to host in-person, outdoor graduation ceremonies

News

Niles PD to get body-worn cameras for each officer

Cass County

Cass County COA to reopen fitness center, select programs March 1

Berrien County

MSP Niles troopers arrest man who set own residence on fire

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass counties reports new COVID-19 deaths

Buchanan

YMCA of Greater Michiana to host second annual Day of Giving

Buchanan

Buchanan selects new city treasurer

News

Niles City Council approves expansion of local provisioning center to include grow, processing

Dowagiac

Dowagiac awarded $75,000 in NEP grants

Dowagiac

SMC Guarantee aims to provide financial support to students of all ages

Berrien County

BCF awarded $60,000 grant to combat drug overdose epidemic

Berrien County

During virtual learning, students experiencing homelessness can fall through the cracks

Cass County

Children injured in Howard Township crash

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department postpones COVID-19 vaccine appointments Tuesday due to nationwide shipment delays

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 581,403 cases, 15,362 deaths

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Area FCU provides remote financial literacy learning resources to local schools

Dowagiac

Newly-minted DUS board trustee Brent Brewer ready to serve district