Cassopolis woman arrested for Dowagiac car theft

DOWAGIAC — Police officers recovered a stolen vehicle and arrested the driver within minutes of the vehicle being stolen, according to the Dowagiac Police Department.

AT approximately 8:46 p.m. Tuesday, Dowagiac police were called to the BP gas station located at 101 N. Front St. in Dowagiac in reference to a vehicle that was just stolen from there. Officers spoke to the victim who advised that they had purchased gas for their vehicle and went inside of the store and left the vehicle running while unoccupied.

A woman who was in the parking lot was observed getting into the vehicle and driving it away. Responding officers alerted other officers of the vehicle and suspect description.

A Dowagiac Police Department officer located the vehicle and stopped it on Riverside Drive near Dogwood Circle within just a few minutes of the original call coming out. Officers were able to identify the suspect and take her into custody. Officers also learned that the suspect had a valid arrest warrant out for her arrest from Saginaw Township for a motor vehicle theft in that jurisdiction. The vehicle was returned to the owner undamaged.

Officers arrested the 27-year-old suspect from Cassopolis on a charge of Unlawful Driving Away of an Automobile and for the outstanding warrant for UDAA out of Saginaw Township. The suspect was lodged at the Cass County Jail on the previously mentioned charges.

The name of the suspect it withheld pending her arraignment in Cass County District Court. All charges are pending authorization from the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office. No one was injured in this incident. Dowagiac Police were assisted by Pokagon Tribal Police during this incident.

Dowagiac police officers would like to remind everyone to never leave a vehicle running while at a business or home and unoccupied. Dowagiac police have received several calls of stolen vehicles due to them being left running and unoccupied. It is also recommended that residents do not leave any keys in their vehicles, even if hidden, while at their residence or business. Dowagiac Police have also received several complaints of stolen vehicles as the keys have been located and the vehicles were then stolen. Police asked that residents remember to lock their vehicles at all times and never leave valuables in the vehicle no matter where they leave their vehicle.