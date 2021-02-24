Cass County Veterans Affairs provides update to community

CASSOPOLIS — The Cass County Veterans Affairs recently provided up an update to the community on its services.

The Cass County Veterans Affairs officials said they would like to make resident veterans aware of current offerings in support of their health and wellbeing. In conjunction with the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department, Cass County veterans, with their military discharge/DD214s, can receive dental services, immunizations, hearing and vision screenings. These services are free or at reduced charges to our veterans. For information contact the Veterans Affairs office in Cassopolis at (269) 445-4472.

In addition, the office of Veterans Affairs in Cass County has received some short-term funding in support of emergency veteran needs. If a qualified county veteran has immediate needs and can demonstrate financial need, they should contact Veterans Affairs at the above number.