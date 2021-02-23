Louis D. Konopka, of Poulsbo, Washington

Louis D. Konopka, 65, of Poulsbo, Washington, passed away Jan. 19, 2021. He was the son of Louis R. Konopka and Sally Boniface and a graduate of Dowagiac High School.

At age 25, he was stationed at Whidbey Naval Station when a week before discharge fell 2,800 ft. down a 60-degree slope on Sauk Mountain, was in a coma for three weeks but had no broken bones. He found joy and peace in art and created numerous paintings.

He is survived by his daughter, Katie (Ben) Nyland, of Spokane, Washington; son, Alex (Kalen) Konopka, of Beaverton, Oregon; two grandchildren; niece, Jessica (Josh) Skillman; greatniece, Grace Skillman; nephew, Chad (Thomas) Pence; stepmother, Barbara Konopka; stepsister, Sue Mazigian; stepbrother, Mike Lucker; and very close friend, Signa Palmerton.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis R. Konopka and Sally Boniface, stepfather Donald Boniface, sister Debra Pence, stepsister, Lori Cook.