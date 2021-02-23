COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass counties reports new COVID-19 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Berrien and Cass counties have reported one new COVID-19 death each, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Tuesday, Cass County reported 3,557 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths, up from 59 deaths reported Monday.

Berrien County also reported one new death with 10,553 COVID-19 cases and 219 deaths. That number is up from 218 deaths reported Monday.

Van Buren County reported 4,682 cases and 84 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 9,652 30-day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 582,719 COVID-19 cases and 15,396 related deaths.