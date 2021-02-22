February 23, 2021

Will Goodrich scored six points in the Chieftains’ loss to Plainwell Monday night. (Leader file photo)

Vikings, Chieftains struggling to find wins

By Staff Report

Published 11:47 am Monday, February 22, 2021

DOWAGIAC — The Dowagiac and Niles boys basketball teams continue to struggle to find wins early in the 2020-21 season.

The Chieftains dropped to 2-4 overall with back-to-back losses to Culver Academy of Indiana last Thursday and Plainwell in Wolverine Conference play Monday night.

The Vikings are winless on the season following losses to Berrien Springs last Thursday and Lakeshore on Saturday. Niles is now 0-4 heading into tonight’s home game against Sturgis.

 

Dowagiac vs. Culver

Heading into last Thursday’s non-conference game with Culver, Dowagiac’s Henry Weller was averaging more than 25 points per game.

Culver Academy held Weller to one first-half basket in its 50-18 win over the Chieftains.

Dowagiac struggled throughout the game offensively, while Culver was able to take advantage of lapses at the defensive end to get inside for easy baskets.

The Chieftains trailed Culver 27-6 at halftime and 37-11 heading into the final quarter.

Stewart Smith led Dowagiac with six points.

 

Dowagiac vs. Plainwell

On Monday, the Chieftains were better offensively, but continue to struggle on the court’s defensive end and rebounding at both ends of the floor.

The Trojans jumped out to a 15-7 first-quarter lead and led 23-17 at halftime.

Dowagiac was unable to keep up in the second half as it was outscored 35-23.

Weller led Dowagiac with 12 points, while Smith finished with nine and Will Goodrich six.

The Chieftains host Wolverine Conference-leading Edwardsburg at 7:15 Wednesday night.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

News

Niles City Council approves expansion of local provisioning center to include grow, processing

Dowagiac

Dowagiac awarded $75,000 in NEP grants

Dowagiac

SMC Guarantee aims to provide financial support to students of all ages

Berrien County

BCF awarded $60,000 grant to combat drug overdose epidemic

Berrien County

During virtual learning, students experiencing homelessness can fall through the cracks

Cass County

Children injured in Howard Township crash

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department postpones COVID-19 vaccine appointments Tuesday due to nationwide shipment delays

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 581,403 cases, 15,362 deaths

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Area FCU provides remote financial literacy learning resources to local schools

Dowagiac

Newly-minted DUS board trustee Brent Brewer ready to serve district

Berrien County

2021 Berrien County 4-H Leaders Council officers elected

Buchanan

United names new Buchanan branch manager

News

Niles Police Log: Feb. 10-13

Cass County

Elkhart man killed in snowmobile crash near Dowagiac

Buchanan

Buchanan Superintendent Patricia Robinson on getting students back into the classroom, serving community

Cass County

Bonine descendants continue to learn more about family history

Business

Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac launch campaign to boost local business

News

Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: Feb. 8-11

Cass County

Cass County Cancer Service seeks volunteers

Cassopolis

Veteran donates American flags to Cassopolis Middle School

Cass County

Cass County commissioners receive COVID-19 vaccine update

Business

City of Dowagiac’s new video tour aims to promote community, attract business

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 578,091 cases, 15,273 deaths

Berrien County

Berrien commissioners consider drafting resolution opposing restaurant restrictions