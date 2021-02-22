Vikings, Chieftains struggling to find wins

DOWAGIAC — The Dowagiac and Niles boys basketball teams continue to struggle to find wins early in the 2020-21 season.

The Chieftains dropped to 2-4 overall with back-to-back losses to Culver Academy of Indiana last Thursday and Plainwell in Wolverine Conference play Monday night.

The Vikings are winless on the season following losses to Berrien Springs last Thursday and Lakeshore on Saturday. Niles is now 0-4 heading into tonight’s home game against Sturgis.

Dowagiac vs. Culver

Heading into last Thursday’s non-conference game with Culver, Dowagiac’s Henry Weller was averaging more than 25 points per game.

Culver Academy held Weller to one first-half basket in its 50-18 win over the Chieftains.

Dowagiac struggled throughout the game offensively, while Culver was able to take advantage of lapses at the defensive end to get inside for easy baskets.

The Chieftains trailed Culver 27-6 at halftime and 37-11 heading into the final quarter.

Stewart Smith led Dowagiac with six points.

Dowagiac vs. Plainwell

On Monday, the Chieftains were better offensively, but continue to struggle on the court’s defensive end and rebounding at both ends of the floor.

The Trojans jumped out to a 15-7 first-quarter lead and led 23-17 at halftime.

Dowagiac was unable to keep up in the second half as it was outscored 35-23.

Weller led Dowagiac with 12 points, while Smith finished with nine and Will Goodrich six.

The Chieftains host Wolverine Conference-leading Edwardsburg at 7:15 Wednesday night.