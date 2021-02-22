United names new Buchanan branch manager

BUCHANAN — United Federal Credit Union has named Kelly Williams to the position of branch manager at its Buchanan branch, 808 E. Front St.

As branch manager, Williams will be responsible for maintaining the performance of the branch, and providing leadership and supervision to staff.

She has been with United for three years as a member service advisor at the Benton Harbor branch. While in her role, she excelled at delivering memorable member service and satisfaction, used her knowledge of United products and guidelines to assist members through the loan process, and contributed to training and team development goals, officials said.

Williams earned an associate’s degree of applied science in business administration from Ivy Tech Community College with a technical certificate in Non-Profit Management and is a member of both the Phi Theta Kappa and Kappa Beta Delta honor societies.

She lives the credit union philosophy of ‘people helping people’ not only through member service, but also community involvement, Williams said. She said she is an advocate for United’s community impact efforts supporting organizations such as the United Way of Southwest Michigan, the Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor, and other local nonprofit groups such as Duneland Resale.