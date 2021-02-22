February 23, 2021

Fred Prak, of Decatur

By Submitted

Published 3:34 pm Monday, February 22, 2021

July 14, 1929 — Feb. 10, 2021

Fred Prak, 91, of Decatur, passed away on Monday, Feb. 10, 2021, at Bronson Lakeview Hospital in Paw Paw. A celebration of life memorial service will be hosted at Decatur New Hope Community Church on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at 11 a.m.. Burial will take place at Harrison Cemetery. Refreshments will be provided following the service at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Newell Chapel, those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at newellchapel.com. Fred was born on July 14, 1929, in Decatur, to Harm & Margaret (Stam) Prak. On July 26, 1952, Fred married the love of his life, Joan Lutz, in Dowagiac. Fred was a truck driver for 35 years before retiring. However, the job that brought him the most joy was raising his family on his potato farm. Fred was a proud and devoted member of the former 1st Reform Church of Decatur, now known as Decatur New Hope, where he held various positions as parishioner, Deacon and Elder. Fred was an incredible man who loved his family and was always willing to help anyone when needed. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him.

Fred is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Joan; daughters, Leslie Brucks, of Decatur, and Laura (Jim) Dybevik, of North Port, Michigan; grandchildren, Greg (Tricia) Brucks and Alison (Kenny Freehling) Brucks; and great-grandsons, Colby and William Brucks. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brother and three sisters.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

Children injured in Howard Township crash

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department postpones COVID-19 vaccine appointments Tuesday due to nationwide shipment delays

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 581,403 cases, 15,362 deaths

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Area FCU provides remote financial literacy learning resources to local schools

Dowagiac

Newly-minted DUS board trustee Brent Brewer ready to serve district

Berrien County

2021 Berrien County 4-H Leaders Council officers elected

Buchanan

United names new Buchanan branch manager

News

Niles Police Log: Feb. 10-13

Cass County

Elkhart man killed in snowmobile crash near Dowagiac

Buchanan

Buchanan Superintendent Patricia Robinson on getting students back into the classroom, serving community

Cass County

Bonine descendants continue to learn more about family history

Business

Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac launch campaign to boost local business

News

Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: Feb. 8-11

Cass County

Cass County Cancer Service seeks volunteers

Cassopolis

Veteran donates American flags to Cassopolis Middle School

Cass County

Cass County commissioners receive COVID-19 vaccine update

Business

City of Dowagiac’s new video tour aims to promote community, attract business

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 578,091 cases, 15,273 deaths

Berrien County

Berrien commissioners consider drafting resolution opposing restaurant restrictions

Berrien County

Capacity limits quietly extended for restaurants across Michigan

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Feb. 8-17

Cass County

Cass County 4-H offering program exploring careers in agriculture

Edwardsburg

Local churches adjust Ash Wednesday services to comply with COVID-19 precautions

Education

Eastside Connections students assembling Black History Month virtual museum