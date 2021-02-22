Eddies rise to the top of the Wolverine Conference standings

EDWARDSBURG — The Edwardsburg boys and girls basketball teams are off to a successful start.

The Eddies’ are atop the Wolverine Conference boys standings at 3-0 following their 69-59 win over Sturgis. The Edwardsburg girls team is a game back on the conference standings at 3-1 following a 51-13 victory over the Trojans.

Both teams hope to improve their records on Wednesday when they face Dowagiac in Wolverine Conference play.

Edwardsburg boys

Edwardsburg rallied from a 17-12 first-quarter deficit to take a 35-29 lead at halftime on the Trojans.

The Eddies outscored Sturgis 57-42 over the final three quarters to remain undefeated.

Brendan Byce led four Edwardsburg players in double figures with 16. Luke Stowasser added 14, Jacob Pegura 13 and Jake Moore 12.

The Eddies travel to Dowagiac for a 7:15 p.m. tipoff Wednesday.

Edwardsburg girls

Leading 25-8 at halftime, the Edwardsburg girls pitched a shutout in the third quarter to open up a 39-8 advantage and then cruised home with the victory.

Katie Schaible led a balanced Eddies’ offense with 10 points. Averie Markel added nine, while Macey Laubach finished with seven. Ella Castelucci and Caitlin Tighe each had six points.

The Eddies will host the Chieftains at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.