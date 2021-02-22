February 23, 2021

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 581,403 cases, 15,362 deaths

By Staff Report

Published 4:25 pm Monday, February 22, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Monday, Berrien County reported 10,541 COVID-19 cases and 218 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 3,554 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 59 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 4,678 cases and 84 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 9,446 30-day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 581,403 COVID-19 cases and 15,362 related deaths.

