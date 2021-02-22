Children injured in Howard Township crash

HOWARD TOWNSHIP — Two children and a driver were injured in a Howard Township crash, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke reported his office responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of Carberry and Yankee roads in Howard Township.

Peggy Raschke, of Niles, told officers she turned onto Yankee from Huntley Road but had forgotten she had left her right turn signal on. Samantha Butler, of Galien, was intending to cross Yankee from Carberry Road and continue south. Butler told police she saw Raschke’s turn signal and assumed the other driver was in the process of turning when she pulled out from the stop where she had been waiting for traffic to clear,

Raschke’s vehicle struck Butler’s driver’s side, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries to Butler’s two minor children. Raschke also suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Butler’s two children were transported by ambulance to South Bend Memorial Hospital. Raschke went by ambulance to Lakeland Hospital.

Deputies have determined that alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash.

Assisting at the scene were: Howard Township Fire, Pride Care, SMCAS and Edwardsburg Ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation.