Daily Data: Saturday, Feb. 20
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MARCELLUS 47, CASSOPOLIS 29
At Cassopolis
MARCELLUS 47
Brooklyn Vantilburg 4, Gabby High 2, Allison Daugherty 6, Emma Holmes 13, Clare Florey 2, Jenna Wells 4, Rachel Mihills 16. TOTALS: 20 4-6 47
CASSOPOLIS 29
Madison King 3, Alexis Millirans 3, Quianna Murray 4, Zaniya Dodd 5, Jadin Wolfe 0, Kaylea Cradolph 4, Atyanna Alford 4, Caitlyn Steensma 6. TOTALS; 12 1-3 29
Marcellus 13 25 37 47
Cassopolis 9 14 22 29
3-point baskets: Marcellus 3 (Holmes 2, Daugherty 1), Cassopolis 4 (Steensma 2, King 1, Millirans 1). Total fouls: Marcellus 7, Cassopolis 10. Varsity records: Marcellus 4-0 2-0 Southwest 10; Cassopolis 0-2, 0-2 Southwest 10
BOYS BASKETBALL
CASSOPOLIS 63, MARCELLUS 57
At Cassopolis
MARCELLUS 57
Drake Surach 7, Gavin Etter 27, Andrew Brewer 7, Seth Lansdale 0, Jaxon VantilbUrg 2, Brady Ferguson 17. TOTALS: 25 6-9 57
CASSOPOLIS 63
Kasmir Buck 5, Jerry Johnson 11, Ahsan Hart 2, Daeton Gillam 11, Mason Polomcak 0, Daishean Jamison 9, Reggie Hart 2, Alex Dahlgren 0, R.J. Drews 9, Daveon Goins 14. TOTALS: 27 5-10 63
Marcellus 14 29 41 57
Cassopolis 11 30 47 63
3-point baskets: Marcellus 7 (Surach 2, Fetter 4, Brewer), Cassopolis 4 (Buck, Gillam, Drews 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Marcellus 13 (Lansdale), Cassopolis 14 (none). Varsity records: Marcellus 0-3, 0-1 Southwest 10; Cassopolis 2-0, 2-0 Southwest 10
BERRIEN SPRINGS 48, NILES 45
At Berrien Springs
NILES 45
Jordan Jones 4, George Pullen 9, Zach Stokes 3, Dimetrius Butler 12, Adrian Thomas 8, Austin Bradley 7, Michael Gilcrese 2. TOTALS; 16 11-21 45
BERRIEN SPRINGS 48
James York 12, Josiah Pittman 2, Lucas Rindfield 2, Bryon Tate 4, K. Hailey 0, Aiden Rindfield 6, Marshall McFarland 7, Kole Blasko 10, Ashton Sheline 3, Zeb Bodtke 2. TOTALS: 18 4-14 48
Niles 4 14 33 45
Berrien 7 24 32 48
3-point baskets: Niles 2 (Bradley), Berrien Springs 4 (York, A. Rindfield 2, Blasko). Total fouls (fouled out): Niles 16 (none), Berrien Springs 21 (none). Varsity records: Niles 0-3, 0-2 BCS Red; Berrien Springs 3-2, 2-0 BCS Red
