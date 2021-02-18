February 18, 2021

Virginia V. Bekampis, of Dowagiac

By Submitted

Published 4:11 pm Thursday, February 18, 2021

Oct. 13, 1943 — Feb. 15, 2021

Virginia V. Bekampis, 77, of Dowagiac, passed away on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so at clarkch.com.

Virginia was born Oct. 13, 1943, in Dowagiac, to Frederick and Mildred (Shaffer) Voit. On May 12, 2019, she married her companion, James Binns. Virginia had a strong faith in God, and that was shown in her commitment to Sumnerville Baptist Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed drawing and writing poems. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Kimberly White; siblings, Nila Overmyer, Shirley Loikts and Fred “Sonny” Voit; and former spouses, Donald Longway and Clifford Bekampis

Virginia is survived by her loving husband, James Binns; children, Kelly (Dave) Bolin, Kristina Dawkins and Donald Longway; step-daughter, Katie Binns; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 578,091 cases, 15,273 deaths

Berrien County

Berrien commissioners consider drafting resolution opposing restaurant restrictions

Berrien County

Capacity limits quietly extended for restaurants across Michigan

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Feb. 8-17

Cass County

Cass County 4-H offering program exploring careers in agriculture

Edwardsburg

Local churches adjust Ash Wednesday services to comply with COVID-19 precautions

Education

Eastside Connections students assembling Black History Month virtual museum

Dowagiac

Historic Lee Mansion estate listed for sale

Business

Niles tattoo shop cited for noncompliance

Cass County

Suspect arraigned on meth charges in Milton Township

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 577,203 cases, 15,188 deaths

Local Government

Niles Township takes steps to hire new fire chief

Dowagiac

DUS decision to have distance learning Tuesday ‘based on maximizing instructional time,’ superintendent says

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland welcomes new primary care physicians

Berrien County

Lake Michigan College seeks alumni award nominations

Cassopolis

Cassopolis man arrested for drug possession

Berrien County

Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren announces hiring solution for southwest Michigan employers

Cass County

Milton Township man arrested on drug charges

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass counties reports new COVID-19 deaths

Berrien County

Snow day delays vaccine appointments

Business

Niles sisters expand cosmetics line

Dowagiac

DUS Board of Education approves purchase of district transportation vehicles

Berrien County

MSP asks residents to stay safe during bitter cold, snow impacting Michigan

Berrien County

Health department taking appointments for Wednesday COVID-19 vaccination clinic