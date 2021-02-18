Edwin Thomas, of Niles

Aug. 10, 1936 — Feb. 15, 2021

Edwin Thomas, 84, of Niles, passed away at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Indiana on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.

Edwin was born on Aug. 10, 1936, to the late Robert and Ardeth (Dornan) Thomas in Gary, Indiana.

After graduating from high school, Edwin went on to serve in the Army Reserves. Edwin began his career working at the post office and then retired after many years with the Berrien County Intermediate School District, currently RESA. Through the years he enjoyed coaching, particularly his son’s sports teams and assisting with their Boy Scout Troops. Edwin and Arlene bowled on several leagues in Niles and he always looked forward to getting in a game of golf when time and weather permitted. In an effort to extend the amount of time available for golf and escape the cold bitter winters of Michigan, Edwin and Arlene also spent several winters in Florida.

On Sept. 5, 1959, he wed Arlene McIntyre at a ceremony at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Niles, Michigan, where the couple has remained members since then, Edwin serving as an usher and in finances.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Thomas and Ardeth Thomas-Daus; siblings, Sandra Brown and Robert Thomas.

Edwin is survived by his wife of more than 61 years, Arlene Thomas, of Niles; sons, Gary Thomas, of Niles, David (Kathy) Thomas of Baroda and Daniel Thomas of Niles; grandsons, Kyle Thomas and Tyler (Angie) Thomas, of Colorado; great-granddaughter, Emmalin; step-grandchildren, Jason (Alica) Woodrick, of Byron Center, and Sarah (Nick) Barker, of Stevensville; step-great-grandchildren, Kora, Amelia, Dylan, Cameron and Lindsey; sister, Ardeth Krueger, of Niles, and sister-in-law, Linda Thomas, of Las Vegas, Nevada

Funeral services will be held at Brown Funeral Home in Niles at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, with Pastor Joseph T. Liss, officiating. A time of visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. An interment will follow at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens. Funeral services will be available for viewing after 3 p.m. at brownfuneralhomeniles.com/tribute/details/3093/Edwin-Thomas.

Memorial contributions in Edwin’s memory may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church 1340 Sycamore St., Niles, MI 49120 or a charity of one’s choice.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com

In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, our gathering is limited, the State of Michigan requires all in attendance to follow all guidelines including, social distancing, mandatory mask, and hand sanitizing. We appreciate your assistance helping us to keep everyone in attendance healthy.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.