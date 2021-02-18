Daily Data: Thursday, Feb. 18

WRESTLING

SOUTH HAVEN 45, BRANDYWINE 25

At Berrien Springs

103: Ronaldo Vergara (SH) wins by forfeit; 112: Kaiden Rieth (BW) d. Osvaldo Vergara 3-1); 119: Blake Hassevoort (SH) p. Mattieu Veach 4:41; 125: Drake Heath (BW) d. Corbin Fitch 9-8; 130: Karlie Woodall (SH) wins by forfeit; 135: Ray Woodall (SH) wins by forfeit; 140: Trent Till (SH) wins by forfeit; 145: Roderic Yelding (SH) wins by forfeit; 152: Jeremy Rowland (SH) d. Kevin Roberts 10-6; 160: Hunter Heath (BW) d. Trevor Winkel 8-6; 171: Gavin Schoff (BW) p. Xander Willet 1:51; 189: Ivory McCullough (BW) m.d. Travis Jordan 15-3; 215: Preston Calvert (SH) p. Philip McLaurin 2:32; 285: Ben McKee (BW) p. Felimon Saucedo 2:22

BRANDYWINE 54, BERRIEN SPRINGS 18

103: Double forfeit 112: Kaiden Rieth (BW) wins by forfeit; 119: Mattieu Veach (BW) wins by forfeit; 125: Drake Heath (BW) p. Mythias Bullock 1:19; 130: Double forfeit 135: Timothy Billings (BS) wins by forfeit; 140: Josiah Ward (BS) wins by forfeit; 145: Holly Smith (BS) wins by forfeit; 152: Kevin Roberts (BW) wins by forfeit; 160: Gavin Schoff (BW) p. Piper Bennett 0:30; 171: Hunter Heath (BW) p. William Bravo-Matias 1:04; 189: Ivory McCullough (BW) p. Nick Gunn 1:19; 215: Philip McLaurin (BW) wins by forfeit; 285: Ben McKee (BW) over Tivadar Tasi 1:21

BRANDYWINE 54, RIVER VALLEY 18

103: Double forfeit; 112: Kaiden Rieth (BW) wins by forfeit; 119: Mattieu Veach (BW) wins by forfeit; 125: Drake Heath (BW) p. Shang Berk 1:35; 130: Double forfeit 135: Andrew Forker (RV) wins by forfeit; 140: Jack Lantz (RV) wins by forfeit; 145: Isaac Preece (RV) wins by forfeit; 152: Kevin Roberts (BW) p. Braden Huffer 3:50; 160: Gavin Schoff (BW) wins by forfeit; 171: Hunter Heath (BW) wins by forfeit; 189: Ivory McCullough (BW) wins by forfeit; 215: Philip McLaurin (BW) p. Jace Grott 2:26; 285: Ben McKee (BW) wins by forfeit

Varsity record: Brandywine 3-2

BOWLING

Girls Results

NILES 19.5, SCHOOLCRAFT 10.5

At Joey Armadillo’s

Baker Match 1

Schoolcraft 138, Niles 124

Baker Match 2

Schoolcraft 96, Niles 138

Regular matches

Niles 1,333, Schoolcraft 1,232

Individual Niles results

Riley Hopper 119, 140, 259 series; Chevelle Jaynes 143, 143, 286 series; Kaelyn Smith 119, game

Cory Wright 160; Laura Golubski 160; Angel Walsh 123; Stella McDaniel 123 game

Boys Results

SCHOOLCRAFT 17, NILES 13

Baker Match 1

Niles 164, Schoolcraft 135

Baker Match 2

Niles 192, Schoolcraft 156

Regular Games

Schoolcraft 1,879, Niles 1,658

Niles Individual Results

Gavin Mahar 74, 80, 154 series; Andrew Jackson 129, 114, 243 series; Conner Weston 185, 165, 350 series; Nathan Ryman 267, 178, 445 series; Trenton Phillips 256, 210, 466 series

GIRLS BOWLING

BRANDYWINE 26, COLOMA 4

At Joey Armadillo’s

Baker Match 1

Brandywine 156, Coloma 95

Baker Match 2

Brandywine 135, Coloma 87.

Regular Games

Brandywine 1452 pins, Coloma 993 pins

Brandywine Individual Results

Menalie Vasquez 124, 148 272 series; Shelby Axline 101; Cassie Gosa 147; Natalia Adams 198, 119 317 series; Brianna Leeper 171, 118 289 series; Myranda Adams 182, 144 326 series

BOYS BOWLING

COLOMA 26, BRANDYWINE 4

Baker Match 1

Coloma 153, Brandywine 152

Baker Match 2

Coloma 186, Brandywine 166

Regular games

Coloma 1,702 pins, Brandywine 1,469 pins

Brandywine Individual Results

Landon Millin 157, 169, 326 series; Jacob Ellis 111, 151, 262 series; Sean Twedy 159, 193, 352 series; Garrett Stoneburner 120, 141, 261 series; Luiz Sanchez 161; Brad Huber 107

BOYS BASKETBALL

BENTON HARBOR 81, DOWAGIAC 54

At Benton Harbor

DOWAGIAC 54

Ethan Hannapel 4, Cole Weller 7, Henry Weller 24, KeShawn Russell 2, Nate Judd 2, Stewart Smith 13, Jordan Hardin 2. TOTALS: 19 10-16 54

BENTON HARBOR 81

Kentrell Pullian 20, Trucel Singleton 10, Tyler Meeks 9, Chris Moore 10, Kyle Booth 16, Javaughn Kuykendoll 10, Ju’Juan Walker 2, Maliq West 2, Marlon Williams 2. TOTALS: 35 6-11 81

Dowagiac 14 31 40 54

B. Harbor 23 36 57 81

3-point baskets: Dowagiac 6 (H. Weller 4, Hannapel, Smith), Benton Harbor 5 (Singleton 2, Moore 2, Pullian). Total fouls (fouled out): Dowagiac 14 (none), Benton Harbor 16 (none). Varsity records: Dowagiac 2-2, Benton Harbor 3-1

ST. JOSEPH 62, BRANDYWINE 61

At St. Joseph

BRANDYWINE 61

Carson Knapp, Bryce Taberski 5, Caleb Byrd 16, Gabriel Gouin 2, Nathaniel Orr 4, Jaremiah Palmer 10, Jamier Palmer 3, Kendall Chrismon 15. TOTALS: 23 13-18 61

ST. JOSEPH 62

Troy Pratley 7, Brystun Mayberry 2, Brennen Kerns 9, Andrew Schaffer 2, Conner Wright 13, Malik Immoos 2, Lucas Ring 10, Michael Algyre 9, Joseph Brown 8. TOTALS: 23 9-17 62

Brandywine 15 30 46 61

St. Joseph 17 32 44 62

3-point baskets: Brandywine 2 (Taberski, Byrd), St. Joseph 7 (Wright 3, Ring 2, Kerns, Pratley). Varsity records: St. Joseph 4-0, Brandywine 2-1

EDWARDSBURG 50, PAW PAW 43

At Edwardsburg

PAW PAW 43

Mitchell Mason 21, Finlay Tate 13, Caleb Vanderveen 7, Kolby Nichols 2, Caleb Lucas 0, Justin Baird 0. TOTALS: 16 5-9 43

EDWARDSBURG 50

Max Hafner 4, Jakobe Luster 3, Jacob Pegura 11, Jake Moore 10, Luke Stowasser 4, Brendan Byce 18. TOTALS: 17 12-18 50

Paw Paw 14 26 39 43

Edwardsburg 11 30 37 50

3-point baskets: Paw Paw 6 (Mason 3, Tate 2, Vanderveen 1), Edwardsburg 4 (Moore 2, Byce 1, Jakobe Luster 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Paw Paw 19 (Baird), Edwardsburg 13. Records: Paw Paw 3-2, 0-2 Wolverine; Edwardsburg 2-0, 2-0 Wolverine