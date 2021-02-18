February 18, 2021

Daily Data: Thursday, Feb. 18

By Staff Report

Published 12:11 pm Thursday, February 18, 2021

WRESTLING

SOUTH HAVEN 45, BRANDYWINE 25

At Berrien Springs

103: Ronaldo Vergara (SH) wins by forfeit; 112: Kaiden Rieth (BW) d. Osvaldo Vergara 3-1); 119: Blake Hassevoort (SH) p. Mattieu Veach 4:41; 125: Drake Heath (BW) d. Corbin Fitch 9-8; 130: Karlie Woodall (SH) wins by forfeit; 135: Ray Woodall (SH) wins by forfeit; 140: Trent Till (SH) wins by forfeit; 145: Roderic Yelding (SH) wins by forfeit; 152: Jeremy Rowland (SH) d. Kevin Roberts 10-6; 160: Hunter Heath (BW) d. Trevor Winkel 8-6; 171: Gavin Schoff (BW) p. Xander Willet 1:51; 189: Ivory McCullough (BW) m.d. Travis Jordan 15-3; 215: Preston Calvert (SH) p. Philip McLaurin 2:32; 285: Ben McKee (BW) p. Felimon Saucedo 2:22

 

BRANDYWINE 54, BERRIEN SPRINGS 18

103: Double forfeit 112: Kaiden Rieth (BW) wins by forfeit; 119: Mattieu Veach (BW) wins by forfeit; 125: Drake Heath (BW) p. Mythias Bullock 1:19; 130: Double forfeit 135: Timothy Billings (BS) wins by forfeit; 140: Josiah Ward (BS) wins by forfeit; 145: Holly Smith (BS) wins by forfeit; 152: Kevin Roberts (BW) wins by forfeit; 160: Gavin Schoff (BW) p. Piper Bennett 0:30; 171: Hunter Heath (BW) p. William Bravo-Matias 1:04; 189: Ivory McCullough (BW) p. Nick Gunn 1:19; 215: Philip McLaurin (BW) wins by forfeit; 285: Ben McKee (BW) over Tivadar Tasi 1:21

 

BRANDYWINE 54, RIVER VALLEY 18

103: Double forfeit; 112: Kaiden Rieth (BW) wins by forfeit; 119: Mattieu Veach (BW) wins by forfeit; 125: Drake Heath (BW) p. Shang Berk 1:35; 130: Double forfeit 135: Andrew Forker (RV) wins by forfeit; 140: Jack Lantz (RV) wins by forfeit; 145: Isaac Preece (RV) wins by forfeit; 152: Kevin Roberts (BW) p. Braden Huffer 3:50; 160: Gavin Schoff (BW) wins by forfeit; 171: Hunter Heath (BW) wins by forfeit; 189: Ivory McCullough (BW) wins by forfeit; 215: Philip McLaurin (BW) p. Jace Grott 2:26; 285: Ben McKee (BW) wins by forfeit

Varsity record: Brandywine 3-2

 

BOWLING

Girls Results

NILES 19.5, SCHOOLCRAFT 10.5

At Joey Armadillo’s

Baker Match 1

Schoolcraft 138, Niles 124

Baker Match 2

Schoolcraft 96, Niles 138

Regular matches

Niles 1,333, Schoolcraft 1,232

Individual Niles results

Riley Hopper 119, 140, 259 series; Chevelle Jaynes 143, 143, 286 series; Kaelyn Smith 119, game
Cory Wright 160; Laura Golubski 160; Angel Walsh 123; Stella McDaniel 123 game

 

Boys Results

SCHOOLCRAFT 17, NILES 13

Baker Match 1

Niles 164, Schoolcraft 135

Baker Match 2

Niles 192, Schoolcraft 156

Regular Games

Schoolcraft 1,879, Niles 1,658

 

Niles Individual Results

Gavin Mahar 74, 80, 154 series; Andrew Jackson 129, 114, 243 series; Conner Weston 185, 165, 350 series; Nathan Ryman 267, 178, 445 series; Trenton Phillips 256, 210, 466 series

 

GIRLS BOWLING

BRANDYWINE 26, COLOMA 4

At Joey Armadillo’s

Baker Match 1

Brandywine 156, Coloma 95

Baker Match 2

Brandywine 135, Coloma 87.

 

Regular Games

Brandywine 1452 pins, Coloma 993 pins

 

Brandywine Individual Results

Menalie Vasquez 124, 148 272 series; Shelby Axline 101; Cassie Gosa 147; Natalia Adams 198, 119 317 series; Brianna Leeper 171, 118 289 series; Myranda Adams 182, 144 326 series

 

BOYS BOWLING

COLOMA 26, BRANDYWINE 4

Baker Match 1

Coloma 153, Brandywine 152

Baker Match 2

Coloma 186, Brandywine 166

 

Regular games

Coloma 1,702 pins, Brandywine 1,469 pins

 

Brandywine Individual Results

Landon Millin 157, 169, 326 series; Jacob Ellis 111, 151, 262 series; Sean Twedy 159, 193, 352 series; Garrett Stoneburner 120, 141, 261 series; Luiz Sanchez 161; Brad Huber 107

 

BOYS BASKETBALL

BENTON HARBOR 81, DOWAGIAC 54

At Benton Harbor

DOWAGIAC 54

Ethan Hannapel 4, Cole Weller 7, Henry Weller 24, KeShawn Russell 2, Nate Judd 2, Stewart Smith 13, Jordan Hardin 2. TOTALS: 19 10-16 54

BENTON HARBOR 81

Kentrell Pullian 20, Trucel Singleton 10, Tyler Meeks 9, Chris Moore 10, Kyle Booth 16, Javaughn Kuykendoll 10, Ju’Juan Walker 2, Maliq West 2, Marlon Williams 2. TOTALS: 35 6-11 81

 

Dowagiac    14    31       40        54

B. Harbor   23   36       57        81

3-point baskets: Dowagiac 6 (H. Weller 4, Hannapel, Smith), Benton Harbor 5 (Singleton 2, Moore 2, Pullian). Total fouls (fouled out): Dowagiac 14 (none), Benton Harbor 16 (none). Varsity records: Dowagiac 2-2, Benton Harbor 3-1

 

ST. JOSEPH 62, BRANDYWINE 61

At St. Joseph

BRANDYWINE 61

Carson Knapp, Bryce Taberski 5, Caleb Byrd 16, Gabriel Gouin 2, Nathaniel Orr 4, Jaremiah Palmer 10, Jamier Palmer  3, Kendall Chrismon 15. TOTALS: 23 13-18 61

ST. JOSEPH 62

Troy Pratley 7, Brystun Mayberry 2, Brennen Kerns 9, Andrew Schaffer  2, Conner Wright 13, Malik Immoos 2, Lucas Ring 10, Michael Algyre 9, Joseph Brown 8. TOTALS: 23 9-17 62

 

Brandywine     15        30        46        61

St. Joseph        17        32        44        62

3-point baskets: Brandywine 2 (Taberski, Byrd), St. Joseph 7 (Wright 3, Ring 2, Kerns, Pratley). Varsity records: St. Joseph 4-0, Brandywine 2-1

 

EDWARDSBURG 50, PAW PAW 43

At Edwardsburg

PAW PAW 43

Mitchell Mason 21, Finlay Tate 13, Caleb Vanderveen 7, Kolby Nichols 2, Caleb Lucas 0, Justin Baird 0. TOTALS: 16 5-9 43

EDWARDSBURG 50

Max Hafner 4, Jakobe Luster 3, Jacob Pegura 11, Jake Moore 10, Luke Stowasser 4, Brendan Byce 18. TOTALS: 17 12-18 50

 

Paw Paw         14        26        39        43

Edwardsburg   11        30        37        50

3-point baskets: Paw Paw 6 (Mason 3, Tate 2, Vanderveen 1), Edwardsburg 4 (Moore 2, Byce 1, Jakobe Luster 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Paw Paw 19 (Baird), Edwardsburg 13. Records: Paw Paw 3-2, 0-2 Wolverine; Edwardsburg 2-0, 2-0 Wolverine

 

Print Article

Cass County

Cass County 4-H offering program exploring careers in agriculture

Edwardsburg

Local churches adjust Ash Wednesday services to comply with COVID-19 precautions

Education

Eastside Connections students assembling Black History Month virtual museum

Dowagiac

Historic Lee Mansion estate listed for sale

Business

Niles tattoo shop cited for noncompliance

Cass County

Suspect arraigned on meth charges in Milton Township

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 577,203 cases, 15,188 deaths

Local Government

Niles Township takes steps to hire new fire chief

Dowagiac

DUS decision to have distance learning Tuesday ‘based on maximizing instructional time,’ superintendent says

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland welcomes new primary care physicians

Berrien County

Lake Michigan College seeks alumni award nominations

Cassopolis

Cassopolis man arrested for drug possession

Berrien County

Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren announces hiring solution for southwest Michigan employers

Cass County

Milton Township man arrested on drug charges

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass counties reports new COVID-19 deaths

Berrien County

Snow day delays vaccine appointments

Business

Niles sisters expand cosmetics line

Dowagiac

DUS Board of Education approves purchase of district transportation vehicles

Berrien County

MSP asks residents to stay safe during bitter cold, snow impacting Michigan

Berrien County

Health department taking appointments for Wednesday COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Dowagiac

Online gaming, sports betting launches at Michigan Four Winds Casinos

Giving

City of Niles, Michigan Gateway Community Foundation partner to help community members

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 575,489 cases, 15,158 deaths

News

Lakeland Urology expands access to care for patients