February 17, 2021

Cassopolis man arrested for drug possession

By Staff Report

Published 10:51 am Wednesday, February 17, 2021

NILES TOWNSHIP — A Cassopolis man was arrested on drug and weapons charges following a traffic stop in Niles Township.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Niles post stopped a vehicle on M-51 near Bell Road on Friday, Feb. 12 for a stolen license plate in Niles Township. The driver was subsequently questioned and volunteered information about illicit drugs being in the vehicle.

Troopers conducted a probable cause search and located and seized the following:

  • Approximately 8 ounces of suspected methamphetamine
  • Approximately 17 grams of suspected heroin
  • Approximately 88 grams of suspected marijuana
  • Approximately 2 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms
  • $2,662 in cash
  • Unlawful possession of a 12-inch blade machete

The driver, identified as Shawn Spurlock, 40, of Cassopolis was arrested for possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine, heroin, psilocybin mushrooms and the possession of an unlawful weapon.

He was lodged at the Berrien County jail and has since been arraigned.

This case remains open pending further investigation.

