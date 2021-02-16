February 17, 2021

PHOTO GALLERY: Dowagiac 1-1, Niles 0-2 at quad

By Scott Novak

Published 10:24 pm Tuesday, February 16, 2021

DOWAGIAC — The Dowagiac wrestling team opened up the home portion of its schedule with a quad on Tuesday.

The Chieftains went 1-1 as it lost to Paw Paw 50-27, but defeated visiting Niles 43-32 for their first win over the Vikings in over a decade.

Niles went 0-2 as it lost to Paw Paw 58-18.

Edwardsburg was also scheduled to compete in the quad, but the Eddies have a no school, no play policy. Edwardsburg Public Schools were closed due to weather on Tuesday.

