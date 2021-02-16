Obie Scoggin, of Three Oaks

Jan. 24, 1952 — Feb. 13, 2021

Obie Dean Scoggin, 69, of Three Oaks, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka.

He was born on Jan. 24, 1952, to Dock and Bertha (Rouse) Scoggin in Pangburn, Arkansas. On Jan. 23, 1977, he married the love of his life, Judy Ann Reitz. Obie also had a huge love for riding. His biggest passion was his Harley Davidson. His love for riding was so strong that he had a whole room dedicated just for his collection of Harley Davidson things. He also loved his family so dearly. They were his greatest joy.

Obie is survived by his wife, Judy; son, Dean (Sarah) Scoggin; stepson, Richard (Ashley) Smith; brothers, James Scoggin, Ronny Scoggin, Jackie (Anne) Scoggin, Larry (Nora) Scoggin; sister-in-law’s, Ginny Scoggin, Ann Scoggin; grandchildren, Shante;, Johnathan, Emily, Blake, Christopher; and great-grandchildren, Alayha and Lyric.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Dock and Bertha; twin brother, Robie Scoggin; sister, Brenda Blevins; and sister-in-law, Virginia Scoggin.

Obie’s wishes were to be cremated. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Online condolences may be made at hovenfunerals.com.