February 17, 2021

Niles bowling team remains atop the SAC West Division

By Staff Report

Published 10:30 am Tuesday, February 16, 2021

BURR OAK — The Niles boys bowling team remained atop the Southwest Activities Conference West Division following its 28-2 victory over host Burr Oak on Monday.

The Vikings and Burr Oak tied at 95-95 in the first Baker Match, with Niles taking the second Baker Match 105-104.

Matt McKeel led the Vikings in regular matches with a 349 series, while Trenton Phillips rolled a 349 series, including a 201 game.

The Niles girls team had a bye.

Niles is back on the lanes today as they host Schoolcraft at Joey Armadillo’s. Bowling is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

Print Article

Dowagiac

DUS decision to have virtual snow day Tuesday ‘based on maximizing instructional time,’ superintendent says

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland welcomes new primary care physicians

Berrien County

Lake Michigan College seeks alumni award nominations

Cassopolis

Cassopolis man arrested for drug possession

Berrien County

Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren announces hiring solution for southwest Michigan employers

Cass County

Milton Township man arrested on drug charges

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass counties reports new COVID-19 deaths

Berrien County

Snow day delays vaccine appointments

Business

Niles sisters expand cosmetics line

Dowagiac

DUS Board of Education approves purchase of district transportation vehicles

Berrien County

MSP asks residents to stay safe during bitter cold, snow impacting Michigan

Berrien County

Health department taking appointments for Wednesday COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Dowagiac

Online gaming, sports betting launches at Michigan Four Winds Casinos

Giving

City of Niles, Michigan Gateway Community Foundation partner to help community members

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 575,489 cases, 15,158 deaths

News

Lakeland Urology expands access to care for patients

Berrien County

Southwest Michigan warned of heavy snow fall, dangerous driving conditions

Berrien County

Berrien County 4-H Leaders Association announces election winners

Cass County

Dowagiac teen injured in Newberg Township crash

Berrien County

Berrien County needs resident survey participation to assist in broadband internet expansion efforts

Berrien County

DASAS recognizes National Teen Dating Violence Awareness month

News

Niles Police Log: Feb. 3-9

Cass County

Several sentenced on drug charges in Cass County

Business

Fat Tuesday, Valentine’s Day offer Niles residents a chance to stock up on sweets