February 16, 2021

Martin “Marty” Marvel, of Granger, Indiana

By Submitted

Published 3:39 pm Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Martin “Marty” Marvel, 64, of Granger, Indiana and previously of Knox, Indiana, died Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. A memorial service will be a 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at Brown Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Arrangements entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services. BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass counties reports new COVID-19 deaths

Berrien County

Snow day delays vaccine appointments

Business

Niles sisters expand cosmetics line

Dowagiac

DUS Board of Education approves purchase of district transportation vehicles

Berrien County

MSP asks residents to stay safe during bitter cold, snow impacting Michigan

Berrien County

Health department taking appointments for Wednesday COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Dowagiac

Online gaming, sports betting launches at Michigan Four Winds Casinos

Giving

City of Niles, Michigan Gateway Community Foundation partner to help community members

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 575,489 cases, 15,158 deaths

News

Lakeland Urology expands access to care for patients

Berrien County

Southwest Michigan warned of heavy snow fall, dangerous driving conditions

Berrien County

Berrien County 4-H Leaders Association announces election winners

Cass County

Dowagiac teen injured in Newberg Township crash

Berrien County

Berrien County needs resident survey participation to assist in broadband internet expansion efforts

Berrien County

DASAS recognizes National Teen Dating Violence Awareness month

News

Niles Police Log: Feb. 3-9

Cass County

Several sentenced on drug charges in Cass County

Business

Fat Tuesday, Valentine’s Day offer Niles residents a chance to stock up on sweets

Cass County

Cassopolis councilman, teacher a voice for the youth

Cass County

‘Meth grandpa’ sentenced to probation

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports new COVID-19 death

Dowagiac

Pokagon Band to host virtual Sugar Bush season

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Giving Tree seeks winter weather donations

Cass County

Cassopolis man headed to prison on cocaine charges